YORKVILLE — The last time Todd Schaap led a local golf tournament after the first and second rounds, he capped off a wire-to-wire victory on the final day.
Sunday, we will find out if history repeats itself.
The Kenosha resident and Meadowbrook Country Club member shot a 1-over-par 73 Saturday in the second round of the Racine County Men’s Open at Ives Grove Golf Links for a two-round total of 3-under 141.
He was able to maintain a one-stroke advantage over Waterford’s Paul Koszarek, who had the best round of the day, a 2-under 70, to finish at 2-under 142. Another shot back is defending champion Ricky Kuiper of Racine, who shot 73 for 143.
The three are scheduled to tee off at 11 a.m. in the final group of the day on the Red and White nines.
Schaap, 50, had the lead in each of the first two rounds in the 2017 Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, leading by four shots after the second round, and went to win by seven strokes.
This time, he has much less margin for error.
Schaap, who was tied with Chris Wood and Jay Christiansen for the first-round lead Friday at Browns Lake, lost the second-round County Open lead to Bendt Bendtsen III in 2016 and to Kuiper last year.
A solid 1-under 35 on the front nine, which included three birdies in his first five holes, helped Schaap get to 6-under for the tournament after a birdie on the 525-yard, par-5 10th hole (No. 1 hole on the Blue course).
But then Schaap gave back the shots with four bogeys over his next five holes, two on three-putts and two on missed greens in regulation.
A chip-in birdie on the 230-yard, par-3 16th hole (No. 7 Blue) got him back to 3-under.
“I actually hit it pretty good,” Schaap said. “I two-putted 10, but three-putted the next two holes. I hit what I thought were quality golf shots and spun them really hard. Now I’ve made four bogeys in a five-hole stretch, but luckily I hit a real good shot on 16 with a rescue and had an easy pitch.
“It wasn’t a good day on the greens for me, but I’m happy.”
The long-hitting Koszarek, 44, finished strong, to say the least. Sitting at even par for the day, he drove the green on the 365-yard, par-4 17th hole (No. 8 Blue) and two-putted for birdie from 80 feet.
Koszarek then reached the green on the 545-yard, par-5 in two shots and barely missed a 40-foot eagle putt, tapping in for birdie.
After a pair of double bogeys Friday at Browns Lake, he was happy to have nothing worse than a bogey Saturday.
“I just wanted to finish strong coming in,” Koszarek said. “I was even par coming to the last two holes and I was happy to go birdie-birdie. I did blow a couple holes (Friday) and it cost me, so I was just trying to keep it on the planet today and I was able to do that.
“I just kept it out of trouble — that was a big key today.”
Koszarek’s best finish in the County Open was third in 2015 and he is in his best position since leading or sharing the Open lead in the first two rounds in 2011.
Kuiper, 21, never really got his game going Saturday with just two birdies on the day on the 525-yard, par-5 fifth hole and the 390-yard, par-4 seventh holes on the White nine. He had eight pars and a bogey on the back nine.
“I didn’t take advantage of the front nine,” Kuiper said. “The wind was kind of down and I had a lot of opportunities. I didn’t play the par 5s well and had a couple bogeys on the par 3s that kind of cost me.
“I hit a lot of good shots off the tee and was giving myself a lot of chances from the fairway. I just was not hitting good iron shots.”
There will be a lot of familiarity between Schaap and Kuiper in the final group. The two have played together many times this year for fun and also played together for two rounds of the Tri-Course.
Jay Christiansen of Mukwonago, who shared the first-round lead with Schaap and Wood, shot a 76 and is one shot behind Kuiper. Christiansen, 54, had two birdies in his first five holes, but went double bogey-bogey on the 13th and 14th holes (Nos. 4 and 5 Blue).
“I had some misses today, but I hung on,” Christiansen said.
Wood struggled to a 79 Saturday and is at 147.
Notes
FATHER-SON TOGETHERNESS: Longtime Tri-Course and County Open participant Tom Chambers will have familiar company in his group during the final round.
Chambers shot his second straight 75 for a 150 total and will play with his son, Eric, along with former champion John Feiner in the 10:24 a.m. group.
Eric Chambers had a 79 Saturday for his 150.
BY THE NUMBERS: Kuiper had an interesting scorecard in the second round, with both of his nines being nearly interchangeable.
On each nine-hole round, he scored 5-4-4-4-4-4-3-4 on his first eight holes, finishing with a 4 on the front (White) nine and a 5 on the back (Blue) nine.
THE FLIGHTS: In the first round of the first, second and third flights, played at Browns Lake Saturday, there are close races in each.
In the first flight, Scott Squire shot a 76 and leads Phil Paulson by one shot and Larry DeRosier by two.
In the second flight, Mark Lesperance shot an 80 and leads both Dana Kahle and Rick Krummel by one shot.
In the third flight, Scott Cornwell and Al Henderson are tied for the lead at 85.
