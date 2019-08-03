For someone who’s never led a golf tournament, Geoff LaFleur sure seems to be comfortable in that spot in the Racine County Men’s Open.
LaFleur, the general manager at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, built on Friday’s strong first-round showing by shooting a 4-under-par 68 Saturday on the White and Blue nines at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville to open up a five-shot lead after the second round of the Championship Flight.
LaFleur nearly duplicated his score from Friday, when he shot a 3-under 69 at Browns Lake. He is at 7-under 137, three strokes ahead of a trio of golfers.
At 2-under 142 are Ricky Kuiper, the 2017 County Open champion, who shot his second straight 71; reigning Racine Tri-Course Amateur champion and three-time County Open winner Joe O’Brien, who slipped back to a 73; and Ben Shovers, who shot a 2-under 70, the second-best round of the day.
Another two shots back at even-par 144 are eight-time County Open winner Bendt Bendtsen (74 Saturday) and Brian Eitel (72).
LaFleur kept a good thing going, helped by his playing partners O’Brien and Bendtsen. LaFleur was very comfortable and it showed as he played relaxed.
It also didn't hurt that LaFleur opened his round with a pair of birdies to kick-start his day and added three more birdies (holes 7, 9 and 10) in a four-hole stretch, making the turn at 3-under 33.
“I played really well and I got off to a hot start,” LaFleur said. “What made it nice was playing with Joe and Bendt. They’re such good guys and they have such good golf resumes, but I felt really comfortable playing with them. It’s like playing with friends.”
The putter was the key, La Fleur said.
“I one-putted the first two holes and had quite a few two-putts,” LaFleur said. “I hit the first 15 greens (in regulation) and made a couple saves on a couple holes. I was really happy with how the putter was working.”
O’Brien said LaFleur did everything right.
“Geoff played awesome,” O’Brien said. “He hit the ball really consistently and had a nice fade. He hit everything well, driver through putter, but the key was his putter — he made bunch of those 10- to 20-foot putts.”
When LaFleur, who is also a stand-up comedian, was asked if there was more pressure leading a golf tournament or performing in front of a full house, he didn’t hesitate to answer.
“I’d say the golf tournament,” he said. “I’ve been doing comedy for 25 years and I’d definitely say golf is tougher. But playing with good guys helps; I hope I’m feeling comfortable.”
LaFleur is playing in the final group at 10:50 a.m. with Kuiper and Shovers.
If LaFleur is a surprise as the leader, Shovers may be just as much of a surprise as a contender.
Shovers, who has had limited success in the Tri-Course and County Open in recent years, parred the first three holes, then holed out for an eagle 2 on the 445-yard, par-4 fourth hole on the White nine. He hit a pitching wedge into the breeze from 125 yards and the ball landed behind the pin and drew back into the cup.
“I was talking to the ball to get close and it spun back,” Shovers said. “Ricky screamed and I saw it fall.”
Shovers shot 33 on the White nine and was 1-over on the Blue nine for a 37.
“I’m having fun,” said Shovers, a 2010 Park High School graduate. “I’m riding the wave — I shot 72 (Friday) and said let’s go see what I can do (Saturday). I holed out for the eagle, which was a bonus, and I kept it going.
“I let the round come to me and all of a sudden I’m in position (to contend).”
As for the pressure of playing in the final group for the first time, he repeated the same mantra.
“I’m not going to press — I’ll let the round come to me,” Shovers said. “I’ll see if I can get it close to the hole and see if the putter can get hot.”
Kuiper had an up-and-down round with just seven pars, but also had six birdies. He finished strong after a pair of bogeys on his 15th and 16th holes by making birdies on the 365-yard, par-4 17th and 545-yard, par-5 18th holes.
“It was fun,” Kuiper said. “I made more birdies today, but I had a few bad bogeys. I hope to have a somewhat stress-free round (Sunday).
“I will definitely take a few more birdies and fewer bogeys. I’m hoping to go out there and give myself some looks.”
O’Brien had eight pars and a bogey on his front nine, then got a little something going with birdies on the 410-yard, par-4 13th hole (No. 4 Blue) and 200-yard, par-3 14th hole (No. 5 blue), but gave them back with back-to-back bogeys. He finished with a birdie to get a little momentum going into Sunday.
“I was kind of up and down all day,” O’Brien said. “I didn’t play terrible, but I couldn’t get anything to fall. I would have liked it to be better, but I definitely have a chance.
“A lot comes down to how Geoff does. If he has another 68, it’s over, but if he’s over par, one of us chasing him has a chance to sneak back in.”
• In the other flights, which played their first rounds at Browns Lake Saturday, Jeffrey Willis and Chris Huebner both shot 80s and lead Ryan Derler by one shot in the First Flight; Rick Birdsall also shot an 80 to lead David Funk by one shot in the Second Flight; and Mark Gunderson shot an 84 to lead Jeff Broshot by one shot in the Third Flight.
Those flights play their final rounds at Ives Grove on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.