{{featured_button_text}}
Joe O'Brien putts on 18th hole

Joe O'Brien putts on the 18th hole at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington during the first round of the Racine County Men's Open. O'Brien, the reigning Racine Tri-Course champion, birdied the hole to finish with a 3-under-par 69 and shares the first-round lead with Browns Lake general manager Geoff LaFleur.

 ROBB LUEHR, robb.luehr@journaltimes.com

BURLINGTON — Geoff LaFleur and Joe O'Brien started at different times Friday, but had the same result as they both shot 3-under-par 69 for the first-round lead in the Racine County Men's Open at Browns Lake Golf Course.

LaFleur played in the first group of the day off the 10th tee and O'Brien, the reigning Racine Tri-Course Amateur champion, was in the last group on the front nine.

Eight-time County Open winner Bendt Bendtsen was one shot back with a 2-under 70 and 2017 Open champion Ricky Kuiper shot 1-under 71.

The tournament continues Saturday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments