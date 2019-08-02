BURLINGTON — Geoff LaFleur and Joe O'Brien started at different times Friday, but had the same result as they both shot 3-under-par 69 for the first-round lead in the Racine County Men's Open at Browns Lake Golf Course.
LaFleur played in the first group of the day off the 10th tee and O'Brien, the reigning Racine Tri-Course Amateur champion, was in the last group on the front nine.
Eight-time County Open winner Bendt Bendtsen was one shot back with a 2-under 70 and 2017 Open champion Ricky Kuiper shot 1-under 71.
The tournament continues Saturday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
This story will be updated.
