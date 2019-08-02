BURLINGTON — Geoff LaFleur and Joe O'Brien started on opposite ends of the tee-time list Friday in the first round of the Racine County Men’s Open.
At the end, they both ended up in the same place — first.
LaFleur and O'Brien, the reigning Racine Tri-Course Amateur champion, both shot 3-under-par 69s and share the lead after the first round of the championship flight at Browns Lake Golf Course.
Their shared lead is slim, however, as eight-time County Open winner Bendt Bendtsen was one shot back with a 2-under 70 and 2017 Open champion Ricky Kuiper was at 1-under 71.
In addition, three others — Brian Eitel, Ben Shovers and Jay Christiansen — shot even-par 72. Eight others are within five shots of the lead.
Defending champion Todd Schaap shot an opening-round 75 and is tied for 16th.
The tournament continues Saturday with the second round at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. Play in flights 1, 2 and 3 begins Saturday at Browns Lake.
LaFleur, the general manager of Browns Lake, has played in the tournament in five of the last six years and this was his best opening round in any tournament. He started the day on the 10th tee and shot 1-over 38 on the back nine.
His second nine was a thing of beauty. He sandwiched a birdie on the 172-yard, par-3 third hole between two pairs of pars, then got hot and made three straight birdies on holes 6 through 8. He finished with a par for a 4-under 31.
“That’s my best start,” said LaFleur, who played with a sore throat. “I’ve had a couple of good rounds, but nothing like that under par. I made two early bogeys, then turned the ship around.
“I played pretty well. All my misses were pretty good and I got up and down when I had to. It was a comfortable round.”
O'Brien’s round wasn’t quite as comfortable, but he did enough in his first step toward a possible Tri-Course/County Open double. He had just seven pars, but also had seven birdies, including three in a four-hole span on the front nine, on the way to a 2-under 33. Three of those birdies came on the four par-5 holes.
The back nine wasn’t quite as clean — he had three birdies and two bogeys — but he did what he wanted to do.
“It was a good first round,” O’Brien said. “You have to take advantage of the par-5s out here because they are all pretty much reachable. I birdied three of the four and that’s all I wanted to do.
“I hit the ball pretty well and made some good putts when I needed to. On day one, all you want to do is get yourself near the top and see how you can play on the weekend.”
Only three other golfers have won the Tri-Course and the County Open in the same year — Dave Jones in 1985, Jason Samuelian in 1993 and Bendt Bendtsen in 2006 and 2008.
Bendtsen, whose playing time, and moreso his practice time, have been drastically cut by his commitment to the family bakery, still has the game to compete and it showed, despite having to use his backup putter.
Bendtsen’s regular putter was inadvertently left at a course in central Wisconsin on Tuesday and he hadn’t gotten it back as of Friday. He expects to have it back for the weekend.
“The caddy misplaced my putter and I didn’t realize it until Wednesday,” Bendtsen said. “They overnighted it, but I had to use a different putter today.”
With his second putter, he had 37 putts, including four three-putts and a couple uncharacteristic short misses. He finished strong, however, putting from the fringe and making a 20-footer for birdie on the 406-yard, par-4 ninth hole.
“I think I missed one green,” Bendtsen said. “I hit the ball well and hit a lot of fairways. I missed some (putts) inside 18 feet and missed two short putts.”
Kuiper, who also started on the back nine, had four birdies and three bogeys in his round.
“To be honest, I didn’t hit it great,” said Kuiper, who opened play in the Tri-Course with a 79. “I made a few bad bogeys out there, but I was able to get up and down and save a few pars and make birdies on the holes that are birdieable, so it worked out well.
“This feels a lot better than the Tri-Course, so that’s a lot better feeling going into (Saturday).”
Schaap, who won the County Open by seven shots last year, had a pair of double bogeys that hurt his chances to be among the leaders.
“I hit a lot of good shots, I just didn’t capitalize and never really made a putt that made a difference,” Schaap said. “I never got any momentum going. I’m hitting enough good shots and I think I’ll be fine, but it was just not a good start.”
