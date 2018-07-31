Bendt Bendtsen III never gets comfortable with the polar-bear plunges of his work routine. How does anyone ever gain a comfort level with hearing an alarm clock sound at 2:30 a.m., walking out into the darkness after a quick shower and then being hard at work within 30 minutes?
“To be honest, you never get used to getting up that early in the morning,” he said.
But that’s the routine for Bendtsen as he puts his personal touch on kringle, cupcakes, bread, brownies, cakes and other delicacies at Bendtsen’s Bakery, which his family has owned for more than 80 years. Together with golfing buddy John Feiner and other employees, Bendtsen works tirelessly in the kitchen for six hours before calling it a day at about 9 a.m.
His bag of golf clubs is always close by. But one of the most accomplished players ever produced in Racine County is far more dedicated to stringing together mouth-watering baked goods rather than pars these days.
And that brings us to the Racine County Men’s Open, which will be held at Browns Lake Golf Course and the Ives Grove Golf Links Friday through Sunday.
Bendtsen has won this tournament eight times — three more than anyone else since it originated in 1973 — and rolled to five straight championships until Ricky Kuiper dethroned him last August. And at 32, the 2004 Park High School graduate is at the peak of his considerable physical prowess.
But he’s also only played in one tournament this year — a qualifier for the U.S. Open — and achieved mixed results. Does Bendtsen still have what it takes to reclaim the county this weekend or is his professional dedication to delights to die for making him an also-ran?
Bendtsen doesn’t necessarily accept that, but he doesn’t rule it out either.
“I’ve got work, I’ve got a girlfriend, family, I’ve got to take care of a house ... I mean it’s not No. 1 with what I do with my life anymore, that’s for sure,” he said. “I work and am with family more nowadays.”
Furthermore, Bendtsen concedes that his burning desire to succeed isn’t quite what it used to be.
“You’re going to have years when you don’t play well,” said Bendtsen, who tied for third, eight strokes behind Kuiper, at the County Open last year. “It’s just the way golf is. It’s three days and, if you’re off your game, you don’t win. I definitely took it harder when I was younger, when I was actually trying to play golf for a living. And now, not so much.
“Trust me. I still want to win when I’m in the event, but it’s not the end of the world if I don’t anymore. It is what it is now.”
But here’s the thing about Bendtsen: Eight-time champions of a tournament who are as young as he is don’t just hit a brick wall competitively. And even if his weekly time on the links is limited to 18 holes at his home course at the Meadowbrook Country Club and another nine at the H.F. Johnson Park course, a vintage Bendtsen is still out there.
And he’s never too far away.
“My total game is still pretty consistent,” he said. “I still hit it fairly far and straight. I guess I don’t make a lot of big mistakes. I don’t really have one thing that stands out in my game. I just think all of it is pretty consistent. I don’t feel I have a weakness, really.”
Todd Schaap, the 2017 Racine Tri-Course champion who occasionally golfs with Bendtsen, can vouch for that. Maybe Bendtsen’s priorities have changed, but he most assuredly can still pull plenty of magic out of his golf bag.
“Better than anything, Bendt has always had control over his ball,” Schaap said. “He is not a swing-oriented guy, he’s a ball-shape-oriented guy. And he’s got a great golf swing. But Bendt sees a shot and he hits a shot.
“Not only that, he knows what he can do. Whether he’s playing the County Open or the State Open or any other larger event, he has a game and he plays it to his fullest ability. And he doesn’t make a ton of mistakes because he knows where his ball is going all the the time.”
Does Bentdsen have any goals left in this tournament after putting such a stamp on it over the years?
“I’m not sure, to be honest with you,” he said. “I’d like to get double digits (with championships). That would be kind of a neat thing.
“At this point, it’s more or less going out there and having a good time and at least be near the lead at the end to make it exciting and be competitive.”
Count on at least that much from Bendtsen this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.