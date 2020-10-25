Patrick Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win Zozo Championship

Thomas drilled a drive and was in perfect position with a 4-iron. But he sent that out to the right, trying to avoid a shot left of the green, and it bounced off a tree and into the creek.

"Pathetic," Thomas said as he watched it sail to the right. "So afraid to hit it left."

After the penalty drop, he had to play a marvelous pitch-and-run off hard pan to get up-and-down for par.

But he needed birdies, and that didn't come for Thomas until he needed to hole out from the 18th fairway for eagle. His approach landed 4 feet next to the hole for birdie and a 69. It was his first birdie since the sixth hole.

"You could say a lot of things — making one birdie my last 12 holes, shooting even par on the back nine, playing the par 5s 1 under," Thomas said. "But I know I made a lot of really key putts when I felt like I needed to. But again, it just (stinks) when you're right there and you don't get it done."

His last birdie denied Rahm a small consolation. Rahm needed to finish second alone to return to No. 1 in the world. Dustin Johnson, a Sherwood member who missed this week recovering from a positive coronavirus test, remains No. 1.