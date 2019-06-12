Parcos win WWSGA Mother-Daughter title
Marcy Parco and her daughter, Veronica, teamed up Tuesday to win the championship of the Wisconsin Women’s State Golf Association State Mother-Daughter Tournament at The Legend of Merrill Hills in Waukesha.
Marcy, a former Case High School and University of Wisconsin standout, and Veronica, a junior-to-be at Union Grove who qualified for the state high school tournament last fall, combined for an 83 in the alternate-shot format tournament, eight strokes ahead of runners-up Cindy and Natalie Thiel of The Legend Clubs (91).
The Parcos, who had one birdie and nine pars in their round, also won the net title with a 71.
