Nelson reaches semifinals of WSGA Senior Match Play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marv Nelson of Burlington was the lowest seeded player in the field of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Senior Match Play Championship, but he had three upsets along the way to reach the semifinals of the tournament at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.

Nelson shot a 78 in qualifying Monday and was the No. 32 seed going into match play. In his first match, he had to face fellow Burlington golfer Paul Zarek, one of the best senior players in the state. Zarek shot a 70 to earn the No. 1 seed.

Nelson pulled off a fantastic finish for the biggest upset of the tournament, winning the final four holes to beat Zarek 1-up. Nelson trailed by three holes after the 14th, but finished birdie-bogey-bogey-par to Zarek’s par-double bogey-double bogey-bogey.

Zarek beat Nelson 8 and 7 in the first round of match play in 2019.

Nelson beat No. 16 seed John Kestly of Pewaukee 4 and 3 in the second round, then won 2 and 1 over No. 24 seed JT Johnson of Eden Prairie, Minn., in the quarterfinals.

Nelson finally saw his run end in the semifinals, where he lost 3 and 2 to No. 4 seed Joe Davis of Belmont, N.C. The match was tied after nine holes, but Davis won holes 10, 11 and 13 for a 3-up lead. Nelson won 14, they each had par on 15 and Davis won 16 to end the match.