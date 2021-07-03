Names in the Spotlight: Roberts wins twice in Junior Cup matches

Roberts wins twice in Junior Cup matches

Norah Roberts of Caledonia was one of the few bright spots for Team Wisconsin Thursday and Friday during the 24th Minnesota-Wisconsin PGA Junior Cup Matches at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Roberts, a junior-to-be at Union Grove High School, did her part by winning twice in the annual tournament that was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Thursday, Roberts and partner Jolie Guyette of De Pere won their four-ball match against Minnesota’s Kate Burke and Sammy Youngquist 1-up by winning the final hole with a par.

Roberts and Guyette were 2-down as late as the 12th hole before winning holes 13 and 14 to tie the match. Roberts/Guyette won the 16th hole to go 1-up and Burke/Youngquist won 17 to tie the match before Roberts/Guyette won 18.

In Friday’s singles matches, Roberts had a much easier time against Team Minnesota’s Hannah Boraas, winning 5 and 4 and closing out the match on the 14th hole. Guyette also won, beating Burke 5 and 4.

Team Minnesota won the Cup, beating Team Wisconsin 22.5-13.5.

