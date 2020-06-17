Names in the Spotlight: Roberts tied for 39th in Wisconsin State Women's Open

Roberts finishes 39th in women’s state open
Norah Roberts, who was the All-Racine County Player of the Year in girls golf last season as a freshman at Union Grove, finished in a four-way tie for 39th in the Wisconsin State Women’s Open Wednesday at The Legend at Brandybrook in Wales. She had rounds of 88 and 86 for a two-round total of 150.
Emily Lauterbach of Hartland won after completing rounds of 71 and 75 for a 174. Tied for second were Abby Cavaiani of Dousman and Amy Kucera of Fontana, both of whom had rounds of 76 and 74 for a 150 total.
