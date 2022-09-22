Names in the Spotlight: Lunde wins Senior Masters overall title

Lunde wins Senior Masters overall title

Jeff Lunde had the best rounds of the day both Wednesday and Thursday to win the Racine County Senior Masters golf tournament overall title.

Lunde, 64, playing in the 60-69 age group, shot a 2-over-par 74 Wednesday at H.F. Johnson Park in Racine, one shot better than Dan Fox, 65, who was playing in the same age group.

Thursday, Lunde shot an even-par 72 on the Blue and Red courses at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville for a two-day total of 146, five shots ahead of Fox (75-76—151); Chuck Christiano, 69, was third overall (76-76—152).

In the other age groups:

50-59: Ken Tregellas won the age group by shooting 79-78—157 and he was fifth overall.

70-79: Rick Czechowicz won the age group by shooting 76-78—154 and finishing fourth overall. Doug Feld (76-83—159) and Mike Redfearn (77-82—159) tied for second.

80-AND-UP: Jerry Barr won the age group with 81-78—159. The oldest player in the field, 92-year-old Ray Borgeson, shot 99-103—202.

Complete scores are in the Scoreboard.

Schwartz rolls honor score

Stephanie Schwartz of Racine rolled a 729 women’s national honor series Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes. Schwartz, 26, who is averaging 220 in the league, had games of 249-232-248.