Names in Spotlight: Roberts has strong run on golf course

Roberts has strong run on golf course

Norah Roberts of Caledonia, who will be a sophomore at Union Grove High School in the fall, has been on a major roll over a three-day span early this week.

On Tuesday, she finished second overall and won the 14-15 age group at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour stop No. 9 at Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva. She shot a 2-over-par 73 on the Highlands Course and was a shot behind overall winner Brighton Young of Loves Park, Ill.

At the Junior Tour stop No. 8 at H.F. Johnson Park in Racine Monday, Roberts easily won the overall title, shooting a 1-over 73 to beat runner-up Ellie Behring of Franklin (82) by nine shots. Also finishing in the girls’ top five at Johnson Park was Ali Torhorst of Sturtevant (83), Roberts’ junior-to-be teammate at Union Grove.

On Sunday, in an American Junior Golf Association qualifier at The Legend of Merrill Hills in Waukesha, Roberts shot a 78 to finish second to Holly Murphy of Lake Geneva (77). Roberts is the first alternate for the AJGA Future Legends Tournament July 7-10 at Merrill Hills.

