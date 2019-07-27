James Gilmore of Verona made several long putts, including one of nearly 50 feet, and beat Tyler Cleaves of Kaukauna 5 and 4 on Friday in their 36-hole final match to win the championship of the 18-and-under age division of the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters Match Play Tournament at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.
In the 16-and-under division, William Hemauer of Wauwatosa beat Ty Mueller of Mequon 3 and 2.
The seventh-seeded Gilmore, who made a 25-foot putt on the 18th hole Thursday to win his semifinal match against Zach Shawhan of Mount Pleasant, continued his putting prowess in the title match. That included a 50-foot putt on the 17th hole in the morning 18-hole round.
Gilmore went 4-up on the fourth-seeded Cleaves after 18 holes and held his advantage to the end, closing out the victory on the 14th hole.
In 16-and-under, Hemauer, the No. 10 seed went 1-up with a birdie on the 12th hole in the afternoon round and won holes 14 and 15 to go 3-up. He finished off the top-seeded Mueller, a Wisconsin State Open qualifier, on the 16th hole.
Zach Shawhan of Mount Pleasant and Connor Brown of Racine, the two local players who lasted the longest in the annual event, were both eliminated Thursday.
Shawhan, the sixth seed after qualifying, reached the semifinals with a 2 up victory over No. 14 seed Lukas Heckmann of Middleton in the quarterfinals, but No. 7 seed James Gilmore of Verona beat Shawhan, a Case High School graduate and sophomore-to-be at Carthage College in Kenosha, 1 up in the afternoon semifinal.
Brown, the reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year and Union Grove graduate, lost to No. 1 seed Steven Sanicki of Menomonee Falls in the quarterfinals.
• In Monday's long drive contest, Sam Nolan of Racine, a sophomore-to-be at Case High School, won the 16-and-under division with a drive of 309 yards.
Karl Gilmore of Verona, the younger brother of James Gilmore, won 18-and-under with a drive of 300 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.