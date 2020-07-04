Matthew Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

If the 21-year-old Wolff can hold on Sunday, it will be his first victory since the 3M Open last year in Minnesota.

"Just going to go out there, have fun and hopefully I hear the ice cream truck a little bit," he said.

Last year, he made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for eagle on the final hole for a one-stroke win at the 3M Open in his third tournament as a professional. Wolff joined Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw as winners of a PGA Tour event and the individual NCAA title in the same year.

The former Oklahoma State star, though, has struggled enough this season that he was 108th in the world going into the week. He missed the cut at the previous two tournaments and was 54th at the PGA Tour's first event after its restart.

Armour played well and was in a great mood on the front nine while making five birdies to reach 16 under, giving him a one-shot lead.

He chatted and laughed with some fans, watching the tournament from beyond a chain-link fence, near the seventh tee.

The former Ohio State player has his school's logo adorned on the bag, and that caught the attention of some spectators perched on a platform a few minutes later.

"Go get 'em Buckeye," one fan shouted from the backyard of a home.