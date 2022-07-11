Local golf: Thomas ekes out win in Tri-Course Senior Division

RACINE — It wasn’t easy this time, but Jeff Thomas’ annual return to Racine was a success for the third time in four appearances in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.

Thomas, the 1979 Tri-Course champion, travels from his home in California virtually every year to play in the Senior Division of the tournament, but had a much harder time Sunday than he had last year.

Thomas won for the second year in a row and fourth since 2018, beating last year’s runner-up, three-time Tri-Course champion Kai Kamakian, by one shot.

Kamakian began the final round six shots behind Thomas, but shot an even-par 72 to finish at 227. Thomas, who won by eight shots last year and also won in 2018, had a 77 to total 226.

• Kamakian matched Greg Gain and Mike Greb for the low round of the day in the Senior Division, and Greb’s score was 12 strokes better than his second-round score Saturday at Racine Country Club.

BIRDIES FOR BENEFIT: The newest addition to the Tri-Course was an unqualified success.

“Birdies for Benefit,” a fundraiser for the website www.next18.org, took in $9,325 to help veterans with disabilities and first responders.

Sponsors donated $25 for each birdie and also money for each eagle made during the three-day run of the tournament. Tournament director John Feiner said during the Tri-Course awards ceremony that there were 18 eagles and more than 300 birdies made during the tournament.

The website helps veterans with disabilities and first responders with mental health issues and life training, using golf as a means of therapy. The website provides four-day golf camps in Wisconsin for veterans and first responders.

MCCARTHY’S STRANGE RIDE: A day after hitting perhaps the worst tee shot in Tri-Course history, Jerry McCarthy had one of the better recoveries in tournament history.

McCarthy hooked his tee shot Saturday on the first hole at Racine Country Club and it ricocheted off a tree and flew over the pro shot and adjacent Northwestern Avenue.

Sunday, McCarthy matched tournament runner-up Ricky Kuiper for the low round of the day at Johnson Park with a 2-under-par 70 that included three birdies and an eagle on the 512-yard, par-3 eighth hole. He chipped in from the front of the green for the 3, which negated back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes.

After finishing the front nine at even par, he had birdies on the 10th, 11th and 16th holes and had one bogey on the back nine for a 34. His round was 13 shots better than the 83 he had at Racine Country Club Saturday and allowed him to tie for 11th.