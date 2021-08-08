Local golf: Steger brings home wire-to-wire win in Racine County Open

Ellis started strong, making up two shots on the first two holes with a birdie-par start to Steger’s par-bogey start. Steger got one shot back with a birdie on the 390-yard, par-4 fourth hole of the Red course.
The tide turned on Red No. 6, a 200-yard par-3. Steger missed the green to the right and chipped short, but made a 20-foot downhill par putt.
Ellis, who was on the left fringe and chipped to two feet, three putted from there for a double-bogey 5 and Steger was up by four shots.
Ellis really never recovered after that.
This story will be updated.
Saturday's County Open scores
At Ives Grove G.L. (White nine to Blue nine), par-72
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Second round
136 — Kaylor Steger 66-70
139 — Matt Ellis 69-70
141 — Ramiro Romo 68-73
143 — Ricky Kuiper 72-71
144 — Brian Eitel 70-74
145 — Mike Masik 70-75
146 — Todd Schaap 70-76
148 — John Staehler 73-75
149 — Eric Schroeckenthaler 74-75
150 — Andy Podolak 78-72, Ben Shovers 74-76, Tom Chambers 71-79
151 — Chris Wood 75-76
153 — Zachary Shawhan 78-75, Geoff LaFleur 76-77, Ryan Fodor 74-79, Paul Lehmann 74-79
154 — Ian Schaefer 83-71, Ben Gabbey 71-83
155 — Ryan Pettibone 81-74, Eric Hertel 78-77
157 — Mike Cerny 80-77, Tim Monfeli 78-79, Ken Heffel 77-80
158 — Sam Nolan 82-76, Eric Jeppson 82-76, Ryan Tollaksen 80-78
159 — Slade Johnson 79-80, Jon Hubbard 82-77, Cameron Stoewe 81-78
160 — Blake Halversen 85-75, Scott Frayer 81-79
161 — Ryan Vollmer 80-81, Joe Knapton 79-82, Nate Koch 77-84, Gregory Romano 76-85
162 — Greg Gain 84-78, John Capozzi 79-83, David Lojeski 78-84
164 — Craig Johnson 83-81, Mike Gabbey 83-81
165 — John Daniels 82-83
166 — Jim Petit 84-82, Scott Brooks 81-85, Bruce Hansen 81-85
167 — Jim Covelli 85-82
168 — Andre Antreassian 85-83, Josh Kratochvil 85-83, Dan Kindl 84-84, Matt Hansen 83-85
169 — Zachary Nash 87-82, Simon Graham 84-85
171 — Jacob Reynolds 81-90
172 — Josh Sopczak 85-87
174 — John Lipp 89-85
176 — Chris Huebner 86-90
178 — Terry Schilz 89-89
180 — David Nelson 90-90, Cody Winiarski 88-92, Richard Baumgardt 87-93
181 — Brian Kelsey 98-83
182 — Ethan Shawhan 97-85
184 — Chris Balke 97-87
190 — Josh Towery 102-88
194 — Brent Odgen 96-98
237 — Curtis Centracchis 75-162
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
At Browns Lake G.C., par-72
FIRST FLIGHT
First round
79 — Rick Beilke
80 — Larry DeRosier
82 — David Funk
83 — Jeff Willis
84 — Mark Lesperance
85 — Andy Vogel, Jerry Romanowski
86 — Scott Squire
88 — Dave Smith
96 — Rick Kuiper
100 — Dave Maurer
SECOND FLIGHT
First round
77 — Al Henderson
81 — Jacob Davis
85 — Matt Ziegler
89 — Rick Krummel
89 — Dan Long, Scott Grissmeyer
90 — Mark Albertini
91 — Bob Vartanian
92 — Dana Kahle
93 — Vince D'Alie, Matt Giese
162 — Rick Birdsall
THIRD FLIGHT
First round
84 — Gary D'Amato
87 — Kyle Johnson, Kurt Anderson
90 — Eric Christensen, Jeff Broshot
92 — Mike Kateley, Martin Trudeau
94 — Scott Henderson
96 — David Arkenberg
103 — Scott Thieme
105 — Raymond Ziegler
111 — Steve Thieme
Sunday's County Open tee times
At Ives Grove G.L. (Red nine to White nine), par-72
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
9 a.m.: Brent Odgen, Josh Towery, Curtis Centracchis
9:09 a.m.: Bruce Hansen, Ethan Shawhan, Chris Balke
9:18 a.m.: Cody Winiarski, Richard Baumgardt, Brian Kelsey
9:27 a.m.: Chris Huebner, Terry Schilz, David Nelson
9:36 a.m.: Jacob Reynolds, Josh Sopczak, John Lipp
9:45 a.m.: Matt Hansen, Zachary Nash, Simon Graham
9:54 a.m.: Andre Antreassian, Josh Kratochvil, Dan Kindl
10:03 a.m.: Jim Petit, Scott Brooks, Jim Covelli
10:12 a.m.: Craig Johnson, Mike Gabbey, John Daniels
10:21 a.m.: Greg Gain, John Capozzi, David Lojeski
10:30 a.m.: Joe Knapton, Nate Koch, Gregory Romano
10:39 a.m.: Blake Halversen, Scott Frayer, Ryan Vollmer
10:48 a.m.: Slade Johnson, Jon Hubbard, Cameron Stoewe
10:57 a.m.: Sam Nolan, Eric Jeppson, Ryan Tollaksen
11:06 a.m.: Mike Cerny, Tim Monfeli, Ken Heffel
11:15 a.m.: Ben Gabbey, Ryan Pettibone, Eric Hertel
11:24 a.m.: Ryan Fodor, Paul Lehmann, Ian Schaefer
11:33 a.m.: Chris Wood, Zach Shawhan, Geoff LaFleur
11:42 a.m.: Andy Podolak, Ben Shovers, Tom Chambers
11:51 a.m.: Todd Schaap, John Staehler, Eric Schroeckenthaler
Noon: Ricky Kuiper, Brian Eitel, Mike Masik
12:09 p.m.: Kaylor Steger, Matt Ellis, Ramiro Romo
Final round (Red nine to White nine)
THIRD FLIGHT
7:15 a.m.: Scott Thieme, Raymond Ziegler, Steve Thieme
7:24 a.m.: Martin Trudeau, Scott Henderson, David Arkenberg
7:33 a.m.: Eric Christensen, Jeff Broshot, Mike Kateley
7:42 a.m.: Gary D'Amato, Kyle Johnson, Kurt Anderson
SECOND FLIGHT
7:51 a.m.: Vince D'Alie, Matt Giese
8 a.m.: Mark Albertini, Bob Vartanian, Dana Kahle
8:09 a.m.: Rick Krummel, Dan Long, Scott Grissmeyer
8:18 a.m.: Al Henderson, Jacob Davis, Matt Ziegler
FIRST FLIGHT
8:27 a.m.: Scott Squire, Dave Smith, Rick Kuiper
8:36 a.m.: Mark Lesperance, Andy Vogel, Jerry Romanowski
8:45 a.m.: Rick Beilke, Larry DeRosier, David Funk, Jeff Willis
8:54 a.m.: Dave Maurer, Rick Birdsall
