Local golf: Steger brings home wire-to-wire win in Racine County Open
Local golf: Steger brings home wire-to-wire win in Racine County Open

YORKVILLE — Kaylor Steger made the Racine County Men’s Open his own Sunday.

The mini-tour pro shot an efficient 3-under-par 69 at Ives Grove Golf Links in the final round of the 49th annual tournament and ran away with the title, winning the Championship Flight by nine strokes over Ricky Kuiper with a total of 11-under 205.

Kuiper, playing in the second-to-last group, was the only other player to shoot under par Sunday, finishing with a 1-under 71 to finish at 2-under 214.

Ramiro Romo, who began the day five shots behind Steger, finished strong with birdies on two of his final three holes for a 74 and was third at 1-under 215.

Matt Ellis began the final round just three shots behind Steger and got within one shot of him early in the round, but putting struggles derailed his chances and he was fourth at 217.

Steger, in just his second County Open, put on a clinic all day, making just two bogeys and hitting just one bad shot, which came late in the round.

He finished the round by driving the green on the final hole, the ninth hole on the White course, and missing his eagle putt by inches.

That came after his worst shot of the day, where the lefty pulled his tee shot into the weeds on the 180-yard, par-3 17th hole (White No. 8), then hit the ball out cleanly and made a bogey.

Ellis started strong, making up two shots on the first two holes with a birdie-par start to Steger’s par-bogey start. Steger got one shot back with a birdie on the 390-yard, par-4 fourth hole of the Red course.

The tide turned on Red No. 6, a 200-yard par-3. Steger missed the green to the right and chipped short, but made a 20-foot downhill par putt.

Ellis, who was on the left fringe and chipped to two feet, three putted from there for a double-bogey 5 and Steger was up by four shots.

Ellis really never recovered after that.

This story will be updated.

Saturday's County Open scores

At Ives Grove G.L. (White nine to Blue nine), par-72

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Second round

136 — Kaylor Steger 66-70

139 — Matt Ellis 69-70

141 — Ramiro Romo 68-73

143 — Ricky Kuiper 72-71

144 — Brian Eitel 70-74

145 — Mike Masik 70-75

146 — Todd Schaap 70-76

148 — John Staehler 73-75

149 — Eric Schroeckenthaler 74-75

150 — Andy Podolak 78-72, Ben Shovers 74-76, Tom Chambers 71-79

151 — Chris Wood 75-76

153 — Zachary Shawhan 78-75, Geoff LaFleur 76-77, Ryan Fodor 74-79, Paul Lehmann 74-79

154 — Ian Schaefer 83-71, Ben Gabbey 71-83

155 — Ryan Pettibone 81-74, Eric Hertel 78-77

157 — Mike Cerny 80-77, Tim Monfeli 78-79, Ken Heffel 77-80

158 — Sam Nolan 82-76, Eric Jeppson 82-76, Ryan Tollaksen 80-78

159 — Slade Johnson 79-80, Jon Hubbard 82-77, Cameron Stoewe 81-78

160 — Blake Halversen 85-75, Scott Frayer 81-79

161 — Ryan Vollmer 80-81, Joe Knapton 79-82, Nate Koch 77-84, Gregory Romano 76-85

162 — Greg Gain 84-78, John Capozzi 79-83, David Lojeski 78-84

164 — Craig Johnson 83-81, Mike Gabbey 83-81

165 — John Daniels 82-83

166 — Jim Petit 84-82, Scott Brooks 81-85, Bruce Hansen 81-85

167 — Jim Covelli 85-82

168 — Andre Antreassian 85-83, Josh Kratochvil 85-83, Dan Kindl 84-84, Matt Hansen 83-85

169 — Zachary Nash 87-82, Simon Graham 84-85

171 — Jacob Reynolds 81-90

172 — Josh Sopczak 85-87

174 — John Lipp 89-85

176 — Chris Huebner 86-90

178 — Terry Schilz 89-89

180 — David Nelson 90-90, Cody Winiarski 88-92, Richard Baumgardt 87-93

181 — Brian Kelsey 98-83

182 — Ethan Shawhan 97-85

184 — Chris Balke 97-87

190 — Josh Towery 102-88

194 — Brent Odgen 96-98

237 — Curtis Centracchis 75-162

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

At Browns Lake G.C., par-72

FIRST FLIGHT

First round

79 — Rick Beilke

80 — Larry DeRosier

82 — David Funk

83 — Jeff Willis

84 — Mark Lesperance

85 — Andy Vogel, Jerry Romanowski

86 — Scott Squire

88 — Dave Smith

96 — Rick Kuiper

100 — Dave Maurer

SECOND FLIGHT

First round

77 — Al Henderson

81 — Jacob Davis

85 — Matt Ziegler

89 — Rick Krummel

89 — Dan Long, Scott Grissmeyer

90 — Mark Albertini

91 — Bob Vartanian

92 — Dana Kahle

93 — Vince D'Alie, Matt Giese

162 — Rick Birdsall

THIRD FLIGHT

First round

84 — Gary D'Amato

87 — Kyle Johnson, Kurt Anderson

90 — Eric Christensen, Jeff Broshot

92 — Mike Kateley, Martin Trudeau

94 — Scott Henderson

96 — David Arkenberg

103 — Scott Thieme

105 — Raymond Ziegler

111 — Steve Thieme

Sunday's County Open tee times

At Ives Grove G.L. (Red nine to White nine), par-72

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

9 a.m.: Brent Odgen, Josh Towery, Curtis Centracchis

9:09 a.m.: Bruce Hansen, Ethan Shawhan, Chris Balke

9:18 a.m.: Cody Winiarski, Richard Baumgardt, Brian Kelsey

9:27 a.m.: Chris Huebner, Terry Schilz, David Nelson

9:36 a.m.: Jacob Reynolds, Josh Sopczak, John Lipp

9:45 a.m.: Matt Hansen, Zachary Nash, Simon Graham

9:54 a.m.: Andre Antreassian, Josh Kratochvil, Dan Kindl

10:03 a.m.: Jim Petit, Scott Brooks, Jim Covelli

10:12 a.m.: Craig Johnson, Mike Gabbey, John Daniels

10:21 a.m.: Greg Gain, John Capozzi, David Lojeski

10:30 a.m.: Joe Knapton, Nate Koch, Gregory Romano

10:39 a.m.: Blake Halversen, Scott Frayer, Ryan Vollmer

10:48 a.m.: Slade Johnson, Jon Hubbard, Cameron Stoewe

10:57 a.m.: Sam Nolan, Eric Jeppson, Ryan Tollaksen

11:06 a.m.: Mike Cerny, Tim Monfeli, Ken Heffel

11:15 a.m.: Ben Gabbey, Ryan Pettibone, Eric Hertel

11:24 a.m.: Ryan Fodor, Paul Lehmann, Ian Schaefer

11:33 a.m.: Chris Wood, Zach Shawhan, Geoff LaFleur

11:42 a.m.: Andy Podolak, Ben Shovers, Tom Chambers

11:51 a.m.: Todd Schaap, John Staehler, Eric Schroeckenthaler

Noon: Ricky Kuiper, Brian Eitel, Mike Masik

12:09 p.m.: Kaylor Steger, Matt Ellis, Ramiro Romo

Final round (Red nine to White nine)

THIRD FLIGHT

7:15 a.m.: Scott Thieme, Raymond Ziegler, Steve Thieme

7:24 a.m.: Martin Trudeau, Scott Henderson, David Arkenberg

7:33 a.m.: Eric Christensen, Jeff Broshot, Mike Kateley

7:42 a.m.: Gary D'Amato, Kyle Johnson, Kurt Anderson

SECOND FLIGHT

7:51 a.m.: Vince D'Alie, Matt Giese

8 a.m.: Mark Albertini, Bob Vartanian, Dana Kahle

8:09 a.m.: Rick Krummel, Dan Long, Scott Grissmeyer

8:18 a.m.: Al Henderson, Jacob Davis, Matt Ziegler

FIRST FLIGHT

8:27 a.m.: Scott Squire, Dave Smith, Rick Kuiper

8:36 a.m.: Mark Lesperance, Andy Vogel, Jerry Romanowski

8:45 a.m.: Rick Beilke, Larry DeRosier, David Funk, Jeff Willis

8:54 a.m.: Dave Maurer, Rick Birdsall

