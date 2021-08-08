Local golf: Steger brings home wire-to-wire win in Racine County Open

YORKVILLE — Kaylor Steger made the Racine County Men’s Open his own Sunday.

The mini-tour pro shot an efficient 3-under-par 69 at Ives Grove Golf Links in the final round of the 49th annual tournament and ran away with the title, winning the Championship Flight by nine strokes over Ricky Kuiper with a total of 11-under 205.

Kuiper, playing in the second-to-last group, was the only other player to shoot under par Sunday, finishing with a 1-under 71 to finish at 2-under 214.

Ramiro Romo, who began the day five shots behind Steger, finished strong with birdies on two of his final three holes for a 74 and was third at 1-under 215.

Matt Ellis began the final round just three shots behind Steger and got within one shot of him early in the round, but putting struggles derailed his chances and he was fourth at 217.

Steger, in just his second County Open, put on a clinic all day, making just two bogeys and hitting just one bad shot, which came late in the round.

He finished the round by driving the green on the final hole, the ninth hole on the White course, and missing his eagle putt by inches.