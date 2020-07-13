Local golf: Special Olympics athlete Smetana scores hole-in-one

“It had a white head and a white tail. There was no mistaking it. We could see him looking at us, he was that close.”

For Smetana, who Jensen said, “is like an uncle to my kids,” that magical moment took a little while to register.

“I don’t think he grasped the whole concept of it right away,” Jensen said. “Earlier on No. 14, he chipped one in from about 60 yards. While he was walking up there, he said, ‘What? No putt?’ Like he was upset he didn’t get to putt on that hole! It was kind of hilarious that he was upset that he didn’t get to putt.”

When it occurred to Smetana that he also wouldn’t be putting on the 18th hole, he began to celebrate with the others. And now he is a celebrity of sort among his friends.

It was last Saturday when Jensen attended a memorial service for his father-in-law, Phil Knepper, at Pritchard Park. Smetana joined him and was greeted with congratulations for his feat.

“They were saying, ‘There’s Mr. Hole-In-One,’ “ Jensen said. “When they mentioned that, he got a big smile on his face.”