MOUNT PLEASANT — His swing wasn’t quite where he wanted it to be.
His score wasn’t quite what he wanted it to be.
But Joe O’Brien was able to finish just where he wanted to be Sunday — at the top of the leaderboard of the 58th annual Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.
Thanks to a strong short game, which helped him recover from a rough start, O’Brien brought home his second Tri-Course title by shooting a 5-over-par 76 at Meadowbrook Country Club for a three-day total of 221.
Chris Wood, who started the day four shots behind O’Brien in second place, closed the gap to one stroke during O’Brien’s rough start, but played a somewhat erratic round overall and finished second at 224.
Zach Shawhan, who began the final round seven shots back, overcame his own shaky start to shoot a 74 and finish third at 226.
Kevin Madala had the best round of the day, a 2-over 73, to slip into fourth place at 227 and Mike Masik Jr. (final-round 77) and 1998 Tri-Course champion Paul Zarek (74) tied for fifth at 228.
Zach Nash, who played in the final group with O’Brien and Wood, had a horrendous stretch on the front nine and was seventh at 229.
The Tri-Course is sponsored by PointOne Recruiting Solutions.
For the 32-year-old O’Brien, whose victory in 2013 gave him a lifetime exemption in the Tri-Course at a time when he was moving out of town and didn’t know if he would return to Racine, this one was for family. That included his wife, Claire; his daughter Grace, who celebrated her first birthday May 26; his in-laws; and a few aunts and uncles.
“I was able to celebrate with Grace, Claire and the whole family,” O’Brien said. “(Grace) won’t remember it, but it was kind of a neat moment to have her there afterward.
“It was fun having family here. It’s always a good time.”
As for O’Brien’s game, it got better as his round went on. He started his round par-bogey-double bogey, while Wood started par-birdie-bogey to cut O’Brien’s lead to just one shot.
After both played their next two holes 2-over-par, O’Brien finally steadied the ship by making a 15-foot uphill putt on the 143-yard, par-3 sixth hole for birdie, while Wood two-putted for par.
The gap stayed at two strokes, although Wood had a golden opportunity to make a move on the 470-yard, par-5 eighth hole. Wood reached the green in 2 to set up a long eagle putt, while O’Brien laid up and left his pitch short of the green.
But Wood three-putted for par and O’Brien flashed his short game with a chip to two feet to save par.
O’Brien opened up a three-shot lead on the 359-yard, par-4 ninth, draining a tricky eight-foot sidehill putt for birdie.
“Joe made real nice clutch birdies a couple of times and put that distance back in there,” Wood said. “He was clutch — he was really clutch on the last 10 or 12 holes.”
O’Brien finally got in a comfort zone after another one of those clutch birdies, a 15-foot putt from just off the green on the 412-yard, par-4 15th, that gave him a four-shot advantage with three holes to go.
“On the back nine, it was really my short game,” O’Brien said. “I didn’t hit it much better back there, but I got up and down when I needed to.
Then I had a big putt on 15; that’s the one that kind of opened it up. Even if make a bogey or two coming in, I’m still going to have a big enough lead.”
Wood wasn’t done yet, although he could have been. He had to putt without a putter on the final four holes after accidentally damaging his putter after making a bogey on the 360-yard, par-4 14th.
But any chance Wood had disappeared on the uphill 159-yard, par-3 17th, the signature hole at Meadowbrook. Wood was 30 feet from a birdie, while O’Brien pulled his tee shot into the left rough. But O’Brien flashed his short game one more time, pitching to within five feet and saving another par.
That was a big deal heading to the final hole.
“It’s a big difference between two or three shots,” O’Brien said. “If it’s two, if it’s a bogey-birdie (scenario), all of a sudden it’s tied.
“With three shots, you know unless he holes out, even a bogey gets it done.”
O’Brien finished with a par on the 429-yard, par-4 18th for good measure.
Wood, 37, said Sunday was a continuation of problems he had during Saturday’s second round — an erratic swing.
“I didn’t hit that many good full-swing shots,” said Wood, a former assistant pro at Meadowbrook. “My pitching and putting were what saved me. I was out of position a lot and the short game kept me in it.”
His finish was Wood’s best in the Tri-Course. He finished sixth in 2016 and 2017 and was fifth last year.
Shawhan, 18, a Case High School graduate who plays for Carthage College, went double bogey-bogey on the fourth and fifth holes, but played even par the rest of the way.
“I kept with it and really kept my nose down,” Shawhan said. “I worked with my caddy all day and he kept pushing me to keep going. We just clawed our way back.”
Nash, 23, parred the first three holes, then played his next five holes in 8-over-par, including three double bogeys. He came back to shoot 1-under on the back nine. Even when he got back on track, he had a mini-disaster by missing a less than one-foot putt for birdie on the ninth hole.
“I just had a bad stretch of holes in there,” Nash said. “The back nine was a lot more steady. My putter all of a sudden showed up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.