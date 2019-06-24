{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship was apparently a good warmup for Zach Shawhan.

And Norah Roberts showed a sign Monday she may be one of the next standout high school golfers in Racine County.

Shawhan, a Carthage College golfer and Case High School graduate, shot a 1-under-par 71 Monday to easily win the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour stop at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.

Shawhan, who finished third in the Tri-Course Sunday, won the overall boys title by seven shots over Nick Amtmann of Nashotah (78).

Roberts, a regular on the WPGA Junior Tour for the last couple of years, shot an 81 and won the overall girls title by four shots over runner-up Ellie Behring of Franklin (85) and by seven shots over third-place Aubrie Torhorst of Waterford (88).

For Roberts, who will be a freshman at Union Grove High School this fall, this was her final tournament in the 12-13 age group; she turns 14 today and moves up to the 14-15 age group.

