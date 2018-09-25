Ives Grove Women
18 HOLES
Champ.-18 — Low gross: Vita Paukstelis 90. A-18 — Low gross: Susan Ford 97. B-18 — Low gross: Marie Rumage 106. C-18 — Low gross: Geri Spitznagle 117.
Scores under 100
Vita Paukstelis 90, Judie Nielsen 90, Pat Mielke 91, Susan Ford 97, Elaine Dishaw 99.
9 HOLES
Event: Scramble
1. Carol Winterle, Vicki Pinkalla, Diane Tristano, Barb Vanderleest 39. 2. (tie) Lisa Hamilton, Laura LeRose, Ronnie Pendell 42. Marcia Sieckman, Carol Swiden, Dana Ruland 42. 3. JoAnn Kolpek, Jean Weber, Ruth Ann Schmidt 43.
