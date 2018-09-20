Racine County Senior Masters
THURSDAY FINAL RESULTS
At Ives Grove G.L., par-72
Overall Champions
Under-70: Dan Fox.
70-and-older: Jerry Barr.
Age Group Results
50-59
1. Scott Mueller 153 — 75-78. T2. Todd Dyess 161 — 73-88. T2. Ken Tregellas 161 — 77-84. 4. Randy Miller 162 — 85-77. 5. David Funk 163 — 87-76. 6. Al Jaeger 171 — 87-84.
60-69
1. Dan Fox 149 — 74-75. 2. Jeff Lunde 153 — 75-78. 3. Doug Feld 154 78-76. T4. Tom Csik 156 — 78-78. T4. Rick Birdsall 156 — 78-78. 6. Mike Kilpin 158 — 78-80. 7. Gary Cooper 160 — 78-82. 8. Al Wallat 162 — 79-83. 9. Rick Geiss 165 — 80-85. 10. Ken Gipp 165 — 81-84.
70-79
1. Jerry Barr 156 — 77-79. 2. Bill Johnson 157 — 76-81. T3. Russ Carlsen 158 — 78-80. T3. Dave Courtney 158 — 79-79. T5. Henry Cotton 160 — 76-84. T5. Steve Miley 160 — 78-82. 7. Dennis Dietz 166 — 87-79. 8. David Petty 168 — 77-91. 9. Al Gosda 169 — 84-85. 10. Fred Mabson 171 — 84-87.
80-89
1. Glen Urick 82. 2. Alan Polakowski 89. 3. Ray Borgeson 92. 4. George Cicona 95. 5. Dick Mittelstaedt 96. 6. Dick Heidenreich 105. 7. Don VanderLeest 106. 8. Max Lohnhardt 108.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.