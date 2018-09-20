Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Racine County Senior Masters

THURSDAY FINAL RESULTS

At Ives Grove G.L., par-72

Overall Champions

Under-70: Dan Fox.

70-and-older: Jerry Barr. 

Age Group Results

50-59

1. Scott Mueller 153 — 75-78. T2. Todd Dyess 161 — 73-88. T2. Ken Tregellas 161 — 77-84. 4. Randy Miller 162 — 85-77. 5. David Funk 163 — 87-76. 6. Al Jaeger 171 — 87-84.

60-69

1. Dan Fox 149 — 74-75. 2. Jeff Lunde 153 — 75-78. 3. Doug Feld 154 78-76. T4. Tom Csik 156 — 78-78. T4. Rick Birdsall 156 — 78-78. 6. Mike Kilpin 158 — 78-80. 7. Gary Cooper 160 — 78-82. 8. Al Wallat 162 — 79-83. 9. Rick Geiss 165 — 80-85. 10. Ken Gipp 165 — 81-84.

70-79

1. Jerry Barr 156 — 77-79. 2. Bill Johnson 157 — 76-81. T3. Russ Carlsen 158 — 78-80. T3. Dave Courtney 158 — 79-79. T5. Henry Cotton 160 — 76-84. T5. Steve Miley 160 — 78-82. 7. Dennis Dietz 166 — 87-79. 8. David Petty 168 — 77-91. 9. Al Gosda 169 — 84-85. 10. Fred Mabson 171 — 84-87.

80-89

1. Glen Urick 82. 2. Alan Polakowski 89. 3. Ray Borgeson 92. 4. George Cicona 95. 5. Dick Mittelstaedt 96. 6. Dick Heidenreich 105. 7. Don VanderLeest 106. 8. Max Lohnhardt 108.

