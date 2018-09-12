Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Meadowbrook C.C.

18 HOLES

Event: Bridgeman BB

1. John Kusters, Al Wallat, Jim Drakulich, Skip Riley -23. 2. Dave Hall, Paul Mikaelian, Steve Miley -16.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Washington Park Women

Event: Best Scores on 6 and 9

Class A — Event-Low gross: Sandy Koker 8-53. Class AB — Event: Jodee Keleman and Sue Lou 9. Low gross: Paula Meisner 60. Class B — Event: Sherri Smith, Linda Metz, Ruth Kane 10. Low gross: Metz 59. Class C — Event-Low gross: Irene Brug, Hannah Wosilait 12-79.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments