Johnson Park Women

18-Hole Event:

Championship Flight — Event: Mary Bach. Low gross: Pat Mielke 88. A Flight — Event: Geri Petersen. Low gross: Jean Weber 92. B Flight — Event-low gross: Barb Hanke 113.

Scores under 100

Pat Mielke 88, Laurie Hoeffert 92, Jean Weber 92, Sherry Pirk 94, Cheryl Heck 96, Geri Petersen 96, Deb Haman 96, Vita Paukstelis 97, Mary Bach 98.

9-Hole Event: Throw out holes starting with F

Class AA9 — Event: Peggy Mitchell 42. Low gross: Beth Shelton 55. Class A9 — Event-low gross: Dee Grimmer 45-58. Class B9 — Event-low gross: Sue Hammel 48-61. Class C9 — Event-low gross: Eileen Barootian 56-74.

Washington Park Golferettes

Event: Low Score on Odd Holes

Class A — Event: Nancy Thomson, Vicki Pinkalla 31. Low gross: Thomson 49. Class AB — Event-low gross: Julia Peyton 31-51. Class B — Event-low gross: Sally Pedersen 33-57. Class C — Event: Gladys Geshay, Mary Ann Toutant 37. Low gross: Toutant 58.

Score under 50

Nancy Thomson 49.

Meadowbrook C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: John Jens, sixth hole, par-3, 145 yards, using 3 hybrid. Witnesses: Gregg Albright, Steve Namowicz, Peter Baylon.

