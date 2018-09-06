Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Washington Park Golferettes

Event: Low Score on Par-4s

Class A — Event: Sonja Clausen, Nancy Thomson, Barb VanderLeest 24. Low gross: Thomson 50. Class AB — Event-low gross: Julia Peyton 23-53. Class B — Event-low gross: Julie Logic 25-56. Class C — Event-low gross: Terry Yundem 29-67.

