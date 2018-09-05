Browns Lake Ladies
9 HOLES
Event: Low Net
Class A — Carolyn Bauman, Nancy Daniels 40. Class B — Nancy Usher, Sue Weis 39. Class C — Pat Jensen 38.
Washington Park Women
Event: Choose Three Clubs
Class A — Diana Munoz 57. Class AB — Donna Fuller 58. Class B — Ruth Kane 66. Class C — Claire Weber 81.
