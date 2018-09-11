Ives Grove Women
18 HOLES
Event: Low Gross Par 5
Class A9 — Event: Jean Weber, Carol Winterle 15. Low gross: Lisa hamilton, Jean Weber 56. Class AB9 — Event-Low gross: Jean Chambers 14-54. Class B9 — Event: Diane Parenteau 15. Low gross: Ronnie Pendell 61. Class C9 — Event: Rosemary Oteman 17. Low gross: Carol Steinmetz 60.
Trophy Play Results
Class A — 1. Jean Weber 149. 2. Winnie DiChristopher, Lisa Hamilton 159. 3. Carol Winterle 174. Class AB — 1. JoAnn Kolpek 154. 2. Dana Ruland 159. 4. Carol Swiden 160. Class B — 1. Darlene Krueger 183. 2. Diane Parenteau 186. 3. Sandy Kairis 189. Class C — 1. Carol Steinmetz 180. 2. Sue Waters 194. 3. Carol Larsen, Rosemary Oteman 206.
18-Hole Event: Low Score on Par 5's
Championship Flight — Event: Pat Mielke, Sandy Nass 24. Low gross: Mielke 93. A-18 Flight — Event: Peg Geraghty 24. Low gross: Judie Nielsen 100. B-18 — Event: Joan Cedars 29. Low gross: Lucille Sorensen 108. C-18 Flight — Event: Jan Monfeli, Geri Spitznagle 31. Low gross: Spitznagle 117.
Scores under 100
Sandy Nass 91, Pat Mielke 93, Connie Kirchner 94, Elaine Dishaw 96, Vita Paukstelis 96, Carol Boehme 99, Cheryl Heck 99.
Shoop Park Women
Event: Tic Tac Toe
Class AA — Kathy Bardenhagen 54. Class B — Denise Park 66.
Ives Grove G.L.
EAGLE: Dave Cronin, fifth hole, Red course, par-5, 500 yards, using putter.
