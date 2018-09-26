Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Meadowbrook C.C.

Team Event: 2 Net Stableford Points

1. James Drakulich, Bob Riccio, Paul Mikaelian, Al Quadraccia, 53 points. 2. Dave Durment, Ernie Towery, John Kusters, 51 points. 3. Dr. Ken Johnson, Dick Ruetz, Steve Miley, Alan Lopp, 49 points. 

 

