Meadowbrook C.C.
EVENT: Club Championships
MEN
Championship Flight
GROSS: 1. Todd Schaap 143. 2. Greg Romano 144. 3. Mike Greb 147.
First Flight
GROSS: 1. Kevin Christensen 152. 2. (tie) Ken Weyker, Dave Rost 160.
Second Flight
GROSS: 1. Al Wallat 163. 2. Skip Theuring 164. 3. (tie) Ernie Towery, Steve Miley 167.
Third Flight
GROSS: 1. Teddy Slaughter 183.
NET: 1. Phil Wilson 149.
WOMEN
GROSS: 1. Chris Oakes 179. 2. Betsy McPhee 204.
NET: 1. Ann Rost 204.
