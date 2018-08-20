Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Meadowbrook C.C.

EVENT: Club Championships

MEN

Championship Flight

GROSS: 1. Todd Schaap 143. 2. Greg Romano 144. 3. Mike Greb 147.

First Flight

GROSS: 1. Kevin Christensen 152. 2. (tie) Ken Weyker, Dave Rost 160.

Second Flight

GROSS: 1. Al Wallat 163. 2. Skip Theuring 164. 3. (tie) Ernie Towery, Steve Miley 167.

Third Flight

GROSS: 1. Teddy Slaughter 183.

NET: 1. Phil Wilson 149.

WOMEN

GROSS: 1. Chris Oakes 179. 2. Betsy McPhee 204.

NET: 1. Ann Rost 204.

