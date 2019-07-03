Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was the top finisher among Racine County players Sunday at the Wisconsin Public Links Association Ray Fischer Amateur Championship last weekend at Janesville Riverside Golf Course.
Romo, a Burlington High School graduate, had rounds of 69-72-66 for a final total of 207 to finish alone in seventh in the annual tournament, which was shortened to 54 holes by storms.
Owen Butler of Stoughton shot 67-67-63 and won the title by three shots with a total of 197. Matt Tolan of Eau Claire was second at 200 (65-68-67).
Other county players who made the cut were Ricky Kuiper of Racine (67-74-71—212), who tied for 17th; Chris Wood of Mount Pleasant (69-74-70—214), who tied for 23rd; and Zach Nash of Waterford (71-75-70—216), who tied for 35th.
