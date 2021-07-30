Local Golf: Roberts wins WSGA Junior Girls title

The fantastic summer of Norah Roberts continued Wednesday with a major victory.
Roberts, 16, of Caledonia, who will be a junior at Union Grove High School this fall, won all four of her matches and won the Wisconsin State Golf Association Junior Girls Championship.
In the championship match, Roberts beat Hannah Dunk of Janesville 4 and 3 and joined Breinnan Pirk of Racine (1993) as the only Racine County players to win the tournament, which began in 1991.
Roberts shot a 75 in the qualifying round Monday and was the fourth seed for match play, which began Tuesday. She beat 13th seed Erin Rosencrantz of Brookfield in the first round and 12th seed Vivian Cressman of Middleton in the second round, both by scores of 5 and 4.
In the semifinals Wednesday morning, Roberts beat top seed Ellie Frisch of Middleton 3 and 2, her closest match of the tournament, then beat Dunk, the 15th seed, in the afternoon.
The victory moved Roberts ahead of Dunk into second place in the WPGA Junior Player of the Year standings with 1,370 points. Jessica Guiser of Hartland, who did not play in the tournament, leads the standings with 1,512.5 points.
Roberts has had a great summer season, winning three WPGA Junior Tour events, taking second in two others and finishing third in the Morgan Stanley Tour Championship. She also tied for 10th in the WSGA Women’s Amateur Championship and tied for 28th in the Wisconsin State Women’s Open.
MIKE BENCRISCUTTO JUNIOR MASTERS: Michael Addie of Sussex won the 18-and-under division title and Hogan Miller of Sheboygan won the 16-and-under title Thursday in the Junior Masters age-group finals at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.
Addie, the top qualifier after two-day stroke-play qualifying, had one of his toughest matches against 17th seed Brayden LoPiccolo of Mount Pleasant in the second round. LoPiccolo, who beat 16th seed Jacob Brown of Racine 2 and 1 in the first round, came close against Addie, who won 1-up.
LoPiccolo was the only Racine County player to win a match. Mike Cerny of Racine (29th seed) lost 2-up to fourth seed Ashton Haupt of De Pere, and Ethan Shawhan of Racine (27th seed) lost 2 and 1 to sixth seed Will Summers of Richfield.
Addie beat ninth seed Luke Ladd of Mequon 1-up in the quarterfinals, 13th seed Logan Pechinski of Plover 4 and 3 in the semifinals and 11th seed Sebastian Kasun of Elm Grove 2 and 1 in the final.
In 16-and-under, Miller, the fourth seed, won his first two matches by the same score, 7 and 6, over 29th seed Daniel Fickel of Hartland and 20th seed Yusouf Gladney of Milwaukee.
Miller beat fifth seed Jack Weisenberger of De Pere 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals, then got past top seed Mason Haupt of De Pere in 19 holes in the semifinals. In the final, Miller beat 15th seed Ben Hilbelink of Menomonee Falls 3 and 1.
The only county players in 16-and-under, 30th seed Noah Kratochvil of Mount Pleasant and 32nd seed Nathan Beutel of Union Grove, lost in the first round.
WISCONSIN STATE OPEN QUALIFYING: Four Racine County players earned places in the WPGA Wisconsin State Open Thursday at a qualifier at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford.
Ramiro Romo of Norway tied for second with a 2-under-par 70, Bendt Bendtsen III and Connor Brown of Racine tied for fifth at 71 and recent Tri-Course Amateur Championship winner Ricky Kuiper tied for 13th with a 73.
The State Open will be played Aug. 16-18 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler and Pine Hills Country Club in Sheboygan. It’s the first time the tournament will be played at two different venues.
At a State Open qualifier Monday at Whistling Straits in Haven, Daniel Conti of Mount Pleasant tied for 18th with a 77 to qualify for the Open. Todd Schaap of Kenosha, a Meadowbrook Country Club member, shot a 78 and is the second alternate.