Local Golf: Roberts wins WSGA Junior Girls title

The fantastic summer of Norah Roberts continued Wednesday with a major victory.

Roberts, 16, of Caledonia, who will be a junior at Union Grove High School this fall, won all four of her matches and won the Wisconsin State Golf Association Junior Girls Championship.

In the championship match, Roberts beat Hannah Dunk of Janesville 4 and 3 and joined Breinnan Pirk of Racine (1993) as the only Racine County players to win the tournament, which began in 1991.

Roberts shot a 75 in the qualifying round Monday and was the fourth seed for match play, which began Tuesday. She beat 13th seed Erin Rosencrantz of Brookfield in the first round and 12th seed Vivian Cressman of Middleton in the second round, both by scores of 5 and 4.

In the semifinals Wednesday morning, Roberts beat top seed Ellie Frisch of Middleton 3 and 2, her closest match of the tournament, then beat Dunk, the 15th seed, in the afternoon.

The victory moved Roberts ahead of Dunk into second place in the WPGA Junior Player of the Year standings with 1,370 points. Jessica Guiser of Hartland, who did not play in the tournament, leads the standings with 1,512.5 points.