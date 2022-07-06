Local golf: Ricky Kuiper seeking second straight Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship title

This year’s Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship will be almost unlike any before it.

There are a few new changes, a few new faces and a change to the course lineup for the 60th Tri-Course, sponsored by RangeTime.

The biggest change people will notice is the order of play for the three courses. This year, Meadowbrook Country Club leads off the tournament Friday, followed by Racine Country Club on Saturday and H.F. Johnson Park on Sunday.

The last time the courses were switched was in 2018, when the tournament began at Racine C.C. and ended at Meadowbrook.

New rules regarding eligibility and tournament play were implemented this year. Perhaps the biggest change is with the cut. The tournament did away with cuts by public links/club affiliation a few years ago and this year the cut will be following two rounds instead of just the first.

That’s a bonus this year for many players who rarely, if ever, play the country clubs — they get to play both this year.

Another change is allowing owners of Racine County businesses to play in the tournament, regardless of residence and a few players have taken advantage of that.

Ricky Kuiper, who won last year’s tournament, is a favorite again. He was playing well early in the season, but has struggled of late. He’s hoping some home cooking gets his game back on track.

“I played OK at the (Ray) Fischer (Amateur Championship), but I had too many bogeys,” Kuiper said. “I didn’t hit it very well last week — I’ve been busy and sick. My game doesn’t quite feel right, but I feel my putter is getting better.

“There haven’t been any glaring weaknesses, but I’m not putting rounds together like in the past. I always hold myself to high standards, so if I can get the putter rolling, eliminate mistakes and make some birdies, I’ll be there Sunday.”

Another favorite is a player who hasn’t even played in the tournament since 2008.

Bendt Bendtsen III, who won three straight Tri-Courses from 2006 to 2008, returns after being reinstated as an amateur. He turned pro after the 2008 tournament and would have played last year, but his amateur status wasn’t reinstated until just after the tournament was played.

Bendtsen, who became a father in February, also has 10 Racine County Men’s Open titles and will fit right into the mix, even after his 14-year absence.

“I’m definitely excited to get back with the guys,” Bendtsen said. “It’s a great event and the courses are in great shape.

“I don’t play as much golf as I used to because of work and the baby. I still shoot good rounds, and some lackluster ones, but my game is still there. I love the competition.”

Another new player to watch is Tom Boockmeier of Oak Creek. He joined Meadowbrook last year after the Tri-Course and is eligible for the first time, and he definitely has the game to win. He was part of a four-way tie for second at the Ray Fischer, one shot behind winner Mason Schmidtke.

Boockmeier, also a reinstated amateur, has history in Racine, winning two Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters titles, the 16-and-under in 2009 and 18-under in 2011. That tournament, like the final round of the Tri-Course this year, is at Johnson Park.

“(Boockmeier) is playing really well,” Kuiper said. “He hits it solid and I expect him to be in the mix.”

Others to watch are former champions Joe O’Brien (2013, 2019) and Todd Schaap (2017), along Zach Shawhan, Paul Koszarek and Mike Masik, each a top-five finisher last year.

“Joe has had good scores in his club district and has won plenty of events,” Tri-Course tournament director John Feiner said. “If he hits good enough, his putter can do a lot of damage.”

Feiner said the change in course rotation gives the country clubs flexibility when weddings and other events are scheduled there.

Feiner added that one of the perks of the change will mean the 18th hole at Johnson Park, a 193-yard par-3, will be a “great finishing hole.” Most tournament don’t conclude on a par-3, but with the green sitting at the bottom of a hill next to the tournament scoreboard, it provides a great natural view for spectators.

“We’ve never done that (order of courses) before, so we thought this year we would try it,” Feiner said.

There are two more significant additions to the tournament. Through the website www.golfgenius.com, golfers could register online for the first time.

For the second straight year, live scoring is offered on the website or the Golf Genius app. The GGID code to log into the tournament page is RZCMQN.

Tee times are available online at golfgenius.com/pages/8462938451170315079 and the app now.

The second is “Birdies for Benefit,” a fundraiser for the website www.next18.org. The website’s mission, listed on its home page, "is to use the sport of golf as a conduit to provide transformational mental health resources and holistic life resource training to veterans with disabilities and first responders.”

The website provides four-day golf camps in Wisconsin for those veterans and first responders.

Sponsors and local businesses will donate $25 per birdie over the three-day run of the tournament.