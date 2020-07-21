Local golf: Racine's John Feiner has spent a life linked to the links

Playing in local events against local players — many of whom are good friends — is one of the joys of the game for Feiner.

“The two things that I have always loved about golf are the competition and camaraderie,” Feiner said. “The Tri-Course is a perfect example of this — grinding it out with one another for four or five hours on the course and then enjoying time afterwards catching up, sharing stories.

“The Racine area has a great golf community and we look forward to events like the Tri-Course and the County Open. I haven’t been able to play in the Tri-Course for the past 20 years and though I missed playing, it was still fun to go watch the event and see some friends.”

Golf may be a big part of his life, but his family is vitally important.

That was one of the main reasons he decided to step away from being a pro after he left Johnson Park at the end of 2017.

“There are benefits to being pro,” Feiner said. “But as I got older and was married with kids, there was less free time after work day was done and the things that made the job fun weren’t available.”

Feiner still has a lot going on — things that aren’t golf-related.