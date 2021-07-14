Local golf: Racine Tri-Course Amateur tournament ready to tee off

Last year was not a good year for John Feiner — at least from a golf standpoint.
In his first year as the tournament director of the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, he had to make the agonizing final decision to first postpone, then cancel, the annual tournament in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was also denied his first chance to play in the event since being reinstated as an amateur golfer after nearly two decades as a teaching professional.
As the pandemic has eased up and normal activities are getting back to normal, Feiner finally gets to run the show, and play in the show, for real beginning Friday when the Tri-Course returns.
The tournament will be played in the traditional order of courses, with the first round at 7 a.m. Friday at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, the second round at 11 a.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Country Club and the final round at 10 a.m. Sunday at Racine Country Club.
Feiner had the help of his predecessor, Jim Nord, in determining the status of last year’s event, but it still was not easy making the final call.
“That wasn’t fun, especially being my first year at the helm, even though Jim was still there last year and is still here this year,” Feiner said. “He’s still very involved. It was not a very fun way to start things.”
With the 59th Tri-Course back on track — this year’s tournament would have been the 60th had it not been canceled — who are the players to watch?
“There’s a pretty good mix, as always,” Feiner said. “The up-and-comers, ones in their late teens and early 20s, and some before they turn pro.”
Unfortunately, one player not in the field is the defending champion from 2019, Joe O’Brien. He shot 221 to win his second title, by three shots over Chris Wood, but cannot play this weekend because of a previous family commitment, Feiner said.
The odds-on favorite this year, at least in Feiner’s mind, is Ricky Kuiper. Kuiper, 24, battled Bendt Bendtsen in last year’s Racine County Men’s Open before losing in a playoff, won the County Open in 2017 and was second in the Tri-Course in 2017 and 2018. He struggled in the 2019 Tri-Course, finishing nine shots behind O’Brien.
However, Kuiper has had an impressive spring, tying for 12th in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship in Janesville, qualifying for the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship and advancing through the first round of U.S. Open qualifying.
“It’s hard to go against him,” Feiner said. “He’s young, he plays a lot and has shown some success this year.”
Kuiper’s first reaction: “Oh boy — put the pressure on me.”
But he admits his game has been pretty solid this year.
“I’m playing all right so far,” Kuiper said. “Before a few weeks ago, I was playing a lot, and the last couple of weeks, not as much.”
Kuiper is a member at Meadowbrook, grew up playing Johnson Park and has played often at Racine C.C., so course knowledge won’t be a factor. But familiar surroundings or not, you still have to play the game well for three straight days to win.
“I’ve played in quite a few tournaments this year,” Kuiper said. “I just have to hit the shots.”
Another player Feiner said should be in contention is Zach Shawhan, 20, who had a solid spring of his own. The Carthage College junior won the individual title in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament and averaged 74 for the Firebirds. Shawhan finished third in the Tri-Course in 2019.
“Zach had a pretty successful season and he’s good,” Feiner said.
Among the slightly older players, Mike Masik Jr., 39, has had a decent spring and is one of the longer hitters out there. Feiner called him his “dark horse.”
Speaking of long hitters, Paul Koszarek of Waterford, 47, a perennial contender in the County Open, can’t be left off the list of Tri-Course contenders.
“If he’s hitting his driver well, he’s very dangerous,” Feiner said.
Other players on the list of contenders are Todd Schaap, 53, the 2017 Tri-Course champ; Greg Romano, 48, the 2010 Tri-Course winner; and Wood, 39.
But don’t count out senior players Ramiro Romo and Paul Zarek, both 64, who are playing in the regular division of the tournament. Zarek won the Tri-Course in 1997 and Romo has won a couple of Tri-Course senior titles.
“Greg has played enough golf where if he can find a swing for a few days, he can make a move,” Feiner said. “Todd is always tough and If he can get a couple putts going and a little momentum, he’s (a contender). Chris Wood has been struggling a little bit, but he’s a good enough player.”
Kuiper concurred with Feiner on those players and added a few of his own — Matt Lojeski, 35, a former pro basketball player in Europe; Kevin Christensen, 38, a former Racine Lutheran basketball standout and the son of recently retired Lutheran head coach Jeff Christensen; and Feiner himself.
“They can hit it with the best of them,” Kuiper said. “John is still a good player.”
Beyond the golf itself, the Tri-Course serves another function — a chance to reconnect with friends you haven’t seen for quite a while.
“It’s something to do outside and be around other people,” Feiner said. “The great thing about events like the Tri-Course, and the County Open, is it gives you an opportunity to catch up with a few people you’ve become friends with over the years just through golf.
“Everyone’s close, and those are the days and the events you get a chance to see people you don’t see all the time. There’s the tournament, but there’s so much more to it.”
Kuiper completely agrees.
“It’s nice to see everything getting back to normal nowadays,” Kuiper said. “It will be a fun weekend for sure.”