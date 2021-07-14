Local golf: Racine Tri-Course Amateur tournament ready to tee off

If You Go

What: 59th Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, sponsored by Range Time.

When: Friday through Sunday.

Where: H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, Meadowbrook Country Club, Racine Country Club.

Starting tee times: 7 a.m. Friday at Johnson Park; 11 a.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook C.C.; 10 a.m. Sunday at Racine C.C. Play will be in the Regular and Senior divisions.

Spectators: Are welcome and encouraged to watch the tournament all three days; admission is free.

Qualifiers: After the first round Friday, the low half of the field (40-player minimum) plus ties; low half of the senior field (12-player minimum), plus ties; low 10 Regular finishers from 2019 and all past champions (if not included above), advance to the final two rounds.

Defending champions: (from 2019): Joe O’Brien; Kai Kamakian (senior).

New sponsor: Range Time, the hybrid indoor-outdoor driving range at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, takes over as the primary sponsor of the Tri-Course. Range Time, owned by Ramiro Romo, replaces PointOne Recruiting Solutions.

Forecast: Friday, cloudy with occasional rain, high around 70; Saturday and Sunday, sunny with highs from the mid 70s to near 80.