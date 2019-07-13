Ricky Kuiper made two birdies on the back nine, making up for a pair of bogeys on the front nine, and shot an even-par 70 to win a Wisconsin State Open qualifier Thursday at Ozaukee Country Club in Mequon.
Kuiper, an amateur, was the only player to match par in the qualifier. He beat amateur Matt Polivka of Muskego by one shot.
Amateur Daniel Conti of Mount Pleasant was one of three players to shoot a 77 and he is the third alternate.
The 99th Wisconsin State Open is Aug. 19-21 at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
• In a State Open qualifier Friday at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison, amateur Joe Knapton of Mount Pleasant shot a 76 and is the second alternate from the qualifier.
