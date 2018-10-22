Try 1 month for 99¢

Meadowbrook C.C.

Event: Fall Classic

1. Brian Kinnune-Jacob Thomas -11. 2. (tie) Jim Covelli-Pete Caruso, Jim Nord-Ernie Towery, J.J. Kotarak-Todd Grant -8. 5. (tie) Andre Antreassian-Jeff Miller, Todd Schaap-Greg Romano -7.

