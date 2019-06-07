Todd Schaap put his home course knowledge to work Friday and it paid off nicely.
The Kenosha amateur golfer and Meadowbrook Country Club member, playing in a qualifier for the U.S. Senior Open, shot a 3-under par 68 at Meadowbrook and was the low player in the field. He will play in the Senior Open, which is June 27-30 at the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame, Ind.
Schaap, who said his game has been a little off this spring, turned that around with a round that featured three birdies (holes 2, 14, 16) and 15 pars.
“The course set up rather nicely,” Schaap said. “I hit 16 greens (in regulation) and just let the course come to me. I haven’t played well all spring and wasn’t anticipating much, but I know the course very well.”
Jim Schuman, a Wisconsin native who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., was a shot behind Schaap at 2-under 69 to qualify for the Senior Open for the third straight year. Last year, Schuman won the qualifier at The Bog in Saukville and Schaap was the first alternate.
“This was a pretty good field,” Schaap said. “There were a ton of great players. It’s an honor I got myself into this and I’m excited to play in it. Not many amateurs get to play in a major tournament.”
There were six other players with Racine County ties in the field. The best of them was amateur Tom Chambers of Union Grove, who tied for ninth with a 2-over 73. Chambers holed out for eagle 2 on the 401-yard, par-4 16th hole. A shot behind Chambers at 74 was Charlie Brown of Sturtevant, an assistant pro at Geneva National in Lake Geneva.
Others were Mike Greb of Racine (78), Racine native Shane Rawley of Sarasota, Fla. (79), Steve Krause of Waterford (81) and Meadowbrook co-owner Ramiro Romo of Norway (82).
