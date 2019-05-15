Try 3 months for $3

Washington Park Women

Event: Revert 2 Worst Holes to Par

Class A — Event-Low gross: Alma Alvarez 41-47. Class B — Event-Low gross: Linda Metz 50-60. Class C — Event-Low gross: Carol Kochanski 57-69.

Browns Lake Women

9-Hole Event: Total Three Highest Holes

Class A — Event: Kathy Conley 30. Class B — Event: Julie Hancock 34. Class C — Event: Pat Jensen 38.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments