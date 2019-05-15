Washington Park Women
Event: Revert 2 Worst Holes to Par
Class A — Event-Low gross: Alma Alvarez 41-47. Class B — Event-Low gross: Linda Metz 50-60. Class C — Event-Low gross: Carol Kochanski 57-69.
Browns Lake Women
9-Hole Event: Total Three Highest Holes
Class A — Event: Kathy Conley 30. Class B — Event: Julie Hancock 34. Class C — Event: Pat Jensen 38.
