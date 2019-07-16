{{featured_button_text}}

Three Racine County boys finished in the top 15 Monday at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour event No. 22 played at Racine Country Club.

Grant Wininger, a recent graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, finished seventh with an 83; Samuel Nolan, a Case golfer, tied for 11th at 86 and Brayden LoPiccolo, another Case player, tied for 15th at 91.

For the girls, Aubrie Torhorst of Waterford finished fourth with an 89 and Norah Roberts of Racine tied for seventh at 93. Torhorst was second among girls 16-18 and Roberts, who just turned 14, was third in the 14-15 age group.

