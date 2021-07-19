Local golf: Kuiper wins first Tri-Course

Ricky Kuiper stood by his ball in the middle of the 15th fairway at Racine Country Club on Sunday when a realization suddenly washed over him.
He was going to win his first Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship title.
Kuiper proved that it isn’t how you start the Tri-Course, it’s how you finish it. After a first-round 77 at Johnson Park, he played his final 36 holes in 4-under-par to finish with a three-round total of 1-over 216 in the Regular Division of the 59th tournament, sponsored by Range Time.
Todd Schaap, who started the day in second place behind Paul Koszarek, drained two long birdie putts and matched Kuiper shot for shot on the front nine, but seemed to lose his putting touch on the back nine and finished second, five shots behind Kuiper at 221.
Zach Shawhan, who was tied for third with Kuiper after Saturday’s second round at Meadowbrook Country Club, shot a 74 and finished third at 222, and Koszarek got off to a fantastic start Sunday, but his putter let him down after that and he was fourth at 228.
Kuiper had already taken the lead away from Schaap after a par-par-par start on the back nine — Schaap went bogey-double bogey-bogey in that same stretch — and came to the 485-yard, par-5 15th hole, one of the signature holes at RCC, with a four-shot lead.
“There’s a little trouble off the tee (at 15),” Kuiper said. “If you hit it left you can get into trouble and if you hit it to the right you can get in trouble. I had a decent lead at that point and I hit a perfect drive, and I knew I was in control of the tournament.”
It certainly didn’t start that way. His first-round score matched the second-highest for a Tri-Course winner — Tony Romo had a 79 when he won his first title in 2004 and Mike Partl had a 77 in 1997 — and Kuiper said his game was off.
It got significantly better Saturday with an even-par 71 on his home course at Meadowbrook, then he pulled it all together Sunday.
“Today was by far the best I hit it all weekend — everything kind of clicked today,” Kuiper said. “I found something on the range (Sunday) morning and I just went with it and I was hitting pretty solid all day.
“I had a couple of squirrely shots out there, but for the most part it was a pretty solid round of golf. And I hit a lot of good putts today.”
While Kuiper played well, was more than up to the challenge, especially on the front nine. After Schaap made a bogey 5 and Kuiper had a birdie 3 on the 359-yard, par-4 fifth hole to give Kuiper a temporary one-shot lead, Schaap made impressive birdie putts on the 311-yard sixth (20 feet) and 422-yard seventh (12 feet) holes, both par-4s, to regain the lead.
Kuiper pulled even with a birdie on the 168-yard, par-3 eighth, then hit a tree with his second shot and took a bogey 6 the 524-yard, par-5 ninth to Schaap’s par 5.
Everything changed on the back nine for Schaap. A two-putt bogey on the par-3 10th put him and Kuiper in a tie for the lead and a double-bogey 6 on the par-4 11th and bogey on the par-4 12th put him three shots behind Kuiper.
Schaap’s troubles actually began on the ninth hole, where he missed a four-foot uphill putt for a birdie and a two-shot swing.
“It was a simple uphill putt and I misread it,” Schaap said. “I pulled it on 10 and was off the green, and I pulled the next tee shot into the rough, so I gave up four shots in four holes.”
Even after that, Schaap was still in contention, then got a break on the 360-yard, par-4 13th, when Kuiper admittedly “lost a little concentration” and three-putted from five feet, while Schaap two-putted from 10 feet and closed the gap to two shots.
Another key on the back nine was a two-shot swing on the 433-yard, par-4 14th hole. Kuiper hit a shot from the right rough and made a tricky downhill 15-footer for birdie and Schaap couldn’t get up and down from the fringe and had a bogey.
Then came the fateful 15th. All three players made birdies, with Kuiper’s being the most critical.
“After (13), I was like ‘oh no, what are you doing?’ but I was able to bounce back with a birdie on the next hole, which was big,” Kuiper said. “To make birdie on 14 and 15, making a really huge putt on 14 and then to make birdie on 15 that was set up perfectly with a good drive, was really good.
“It all worked out.”
Kuiper got up and down for par on the 204-yard, par-3 16th from the front of green and Schaap bogeyed to give Kuiper a five-shot lead.
Schaap made another long birdie putt, a 35-footer on the 373-yard, par-4 17th, for his last hurrah — Kuiper parred and held a four-shot lead going to the final hole.
Kuiper put an exclamation point on his victory by getting up and down from a fairway bunker on the 554-yard, par-5 18th hole to make an eight-foot birdie putt.
“I wanted to stay as close as I could, but those four holes (hurt),” Schaap said. “If I make that putt on 9, I would have had momentum.
“But I fought to the end. Ricky played great and he didn’t open any doors.”
Shawhan, playing in the penultimate group, didn’t make any ground on Kuiper, but kept in contention. He had a stretch of four bogeys in five holes on the front nine, but had bookend birdies on the first and ninth holes. He was even par on the back nine and finished with a birdie on 18.
He was satisfied with his performance and learned he can hang in with the best.
“It wasn’t exactly my best game, kind of a B or B+ game, but it tells me I can keep up with the guys when I don’t exactly have my best stuff. I'm really proud of the way I kept in it the entire time, and I battled and battled and battled all three of the days where maybe some things didn’t exactly go my way.
“Huge props to Ricky — he really went out there and played a pretty unbelievable round, considering how difficult Racine C.C. was playing.”
Koszarek came out sizzling, making a two-putt birdie on the first hole and driving the green on the 388-yard, par-4 second hole. He unfortunately couldn’t take advantage of his massive drive as he three-putted from 20 feet for par.
He missed a three-foot par putt on the third hole and a one-footer three holes later and shot 41 on the front nine. A triple-bogey seven on the 444-yard, par-4 11th effectively knocked him out of contention.
“I really struggled with my putting today,” Koszarek said. “The biggest deal, unfortunately, is some short putts i missed early led to short putts later on that were missed. I didn’t think I really hit the ball sideways or anything like that, it was just really not taking advantage of putting today.
“(Kuiper and Schaap) are super solid guys and a great group to be representing Racine County.”
Notes
Former Tri-Course champion Jeff Thomas, who comes back from California each year to play in the Tri-Course, won the Senior Division going away with a total of 216. He finished his round of 75 Sunday with an eagle on the 18th hole and won by eight shots over former champion Kai Kamakian (224).
But Thomas had other things on his mind as he played. One of his best friends, Hubie Braun, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on July 10 while working in his garden. Thomas and Braun have both played in the Tri-Course for many years and Braun was entered to play again this year.
Thomas got an early tee time Saturday in order to attend Braun’s funeral.
• Every year, there’s that one guy in the Tri-Course who has his best round of the tournament, by far, in the final round.
This year’s Most Improved Golfer is Ryan Pettibone, who shot an 85 Friday at Johnson Park and 93 Saturday at Meadowbrook, then came in with a 77 Sunday that included three birdies and an even-par 36 on the back nine. He tied for 38th at 255.
• Joe Knapton, the first-round leader, was playing for one thing Sunday — an exemption for next year’s Tri-Course. He got it, shooting a 78 to finish ninth at 232 and secured his spot with a birdie on 18.
The top 10 finishers from the previous year automatically get to play all three days of the tournament.