Local golf: Kuiper wins first Tri-Course

He was satisfied with his performance and learned he can hang in with the best.

“It wasn’t exactly my best game, kind of a B or B+ game, but it tells me I can keep up with the guys when I don’t exactly have my best stuff. I'm really proud of the way I kept in it the entire time, and I battled and battled and battled all three of the days where maybe some things didn’t exactly go my way.

“Huge props to Ricky — he really went out there and played a pretty unbelievable round, considering how difficult Racine C.C. was playing.”

Koszarek came out sizzling, making a two-putt birdie on the first hole and driving the green on the 388-yard, par-4 second hole. He unfortunately couldn’t take advantage of his massive drive as he three-putted from 20 feet for par.

He missed a three-foot par putt on the third hole and a one-footer three holes later and shot 41 on the front nine. A triple-bogey seven on the 444-yard, par-4 11th effectively knocked him out of contention.

“I really struggled with my putting today,” Koszarek said. “The biggest deal, unfortunately, is some short putts i missed early led to short putts later on that were missed. I didn’t think I really hit the ball sideways or anything like that, it was just really not taking advantage of putting today.