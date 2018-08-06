Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Two Racine County golfers are in the top 100 of the Junior Boys Championship, hosted at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Fond du Lac.

Josh Koszarek of Waterford and Connor Brown of Racine both shot rounds below 80 in the first round of the three-day tournament. Koszarek posted a 2-over-par 74 and is tied for 35th place with seven other golfers, nine strokes behind leader Piercen Hunt of Hartland. Brown shot a 7-over-par 79 and is tied for 82nd place with 12 other golfers.

