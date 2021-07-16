Local golf: Knapton leads after first round of Tri-Course Amateur Championship

One of the things that helped save his round, at least from a mental standpoint, was avoiding the scoreboard entirely.

“I had to stop looking at the leaderboard — I was freaking myself out too much,” Knapton said. “On (the 12th hole, 474-yard par-5), I made my first birdie of day to go to even and I was in third place (according to the app).

“Walking up 13 (202-yard, par-3), I couldn’t stop shaking. I put my tee shot in the bunker and skulled the bunker shot over the green, and I actually made a really good bogey there.

“I would have been a real wreck if I knew that I was in the lead.”

Knapton added a birdie on the 355-yard, par-4 15th hole and parred out for his 72. On 18, he missed the green to the right, then pitched to within 10 feet and drained the putt with an emphatic fist-pump.

That was his other key to the round. He needed just 25 putts in his round and most of those were from 15 feet or less.

“I made almost every putt I looked at, every putt I needed to go,” Knapton said. “Putting was huge today.”

Knapton will be playing on his home course Saturday — he’s a member at Meadowbrook — and that will hopefully be an advantage for him.