Local golf: Knapton leads after first round of Tri-Course Amateur Championship

Joe Knapton of Mount Pleasant didn’t realize he was the leader of the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship until after his round Friday.
Not knowing that may have been the best thing that could happen to him.
Knapton shot an even-par 72 and had a two-shot lead over four golfers in the Regular Division after the first round of the 59th Tri-Course, sponsored by Range Time, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.
Leading the quartet at 2-over 74 is 2017 Tri-Course champion Todd Schaap and Ramiro Romo, Paul Koszarek and Jerry McCarthy are also at 74, and three more golfers — Paul Chay, Mike Masik and Zach Shawhan — are at 75. Pre-tournament favorite Ricky Kuiper struggled to a 77.
The second round is Saturday at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Because of a glitch in a golf app that allows you to see score updates in real time, Knapton thought he was three shots behind former Tri-Course Jeff Thomas.
But Thomas, who shot a 69, was playing in the separate Senior Division and the scores of the Regular and Senior divisions were inadvertently combined into one division on the app until most of the field was finished.
“I really didn’t know that,” Knapton said after being told he was in the lead. “I’ve definitely never been in the lead before.”
One of the things that helped save his round, at least from a mental standpoint, was avoiding the scoreboard entirely.
“I had to stop looking at the leaderboard — I was freaking myself out too much,” Knapton said. “On (the 12th hole, 474-yard par-5), I made my first birdie of day to go to even and I was in third place (according to the app).
“Walking up 13 (202-yard, par-3), I couldn’t stop shaking. I put my tee shot in the bunker and skulled the bunker shot over the green, and I actually made a really good bogey there.
“I would have been a real wreck if I knew that I was in the lead.”
Knapton added a birdie on the 355-yard, par-4 15th hole and parred out for his 72. On 18, he missed the green to the right, then pitched to within 10 feet and drained the putt with an emphatic fist-pump.
That was his other key to the round. He needed just 25 putts in his round and most of those were from 15 feet or less.
“I made almost every putt I looked at, every putt I needed to go,” Knapton said. “Putting was huge today.”
Knapton will be playing on his home course Saturday — he’s a member at Meadowbrook — and that will hopefully be an advantage for him.
“I definitely know the Meadowbrook greens,” Knapton said. “It’s going to be a long night for sure, but I’m thrilled.”
Knapton's best finish in the Tri-Course was a tie for 13th in 2019 with a three-round total of 235. In 2016, he had his previous best opening round, 75, and finished in a tie for 17th (238).
Schaap had a decent front nine, with three birdies and two bogeys. He nearly holed out from the fairway on the 439-yard, par-4 ninth hole, finishing with the only birdie on the hole for the day, and also made tough birdie putts on holes 3 and 8.
He closed with a three-putt double bogey on 18, but felt he played worse than his score showed.
“I hit it OK,” said Schaap, who led wire-to-wire in 2017. “I never made anything and never really got any momentum.
“But it looks like a great tournament that anybody can win.”
McCarthy, who has not played in the Tri-Course for about 10 years, finished his round with a long birdie putt on 18. He also had one of just two birdies on 13.
“I just got up and down a lot,” McCarthy said. “I made the putts I needed to make and I hit the ball well. I didn’t make any mistakes.”
Kuiper, who has played well this spring, had a rough day. He had two birdies, on the first and 15th holes, but couldn’t find a rhythm.
“I just hit it terrible all day,” Kuiper said. “I couldn’t get anything going and I didn’t make any putts. Everything was just kind of off.”
Thomas, a former champion, leads the Senior Division, which used shorter tees, with his 69. He shot 3-under 33 on the back nine with four birdies and is three shots ahead of former three-time champion Kai Kamakian (72).