Wisconsin PGA Juniors

Warnimont Par 3 Tournament Results: July 23

Boys Division:

10-11

9. Christopher Driscoll, Burlington, 2025, 54;+27

14-18

2. Mike Cerny, Racine, 2022, 32;+5

4. Logan Adams, Burlington, 2019, 35;+8

8. Ben Reynolds, Racine, 2022, 40;+13. Nathan Adams, Burlington, 2021, 40;+13.

Girls Division:

12-13

9. Sophia Lawler, Racine, 2023, 50;+23

