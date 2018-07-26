Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour No. 11
At Whistling Straits (Irish Course)
Sheboygan
Wednesday
1. Zachary Shawhan, Mount Pleasant, 74
T6. Dayne Schleusner, Burlington, 79
T13. Grant Wininger, Racine, 82
T20. Ryan Fodor, Mount Pleasant, 85
T25. Brayden LoPiccolo, Mount Pleasant, 86
Washington Park Golferettes
9 HOLES
Event: Guess your score
Event winner: Mary Ann Toutant
Class A-Low gross: Diane Kelly, 48 Barb Vanderleest, 48
Class AB-Low gross: Julia Peyton 49
Class B-Low gross: Jane Madisen 58
Class C-Low gross: Terry Yundem 62
Scores under 50: Kelly 48, Vanderleest 48, Peyton 49
Johnson Park Womens Golf Club
Event: Low score on par 4s
Championship Flight-Event winner: Sue Slater. Low gross: Laurie Hoeffert 82
A Flight-Event winners: Cyndi Wilkinson & Deb Haman. Low Gross: Deb Haman 90
B Flight-Event winner: Connie Syslack. Low Gross: Sandy Johnson 102
Scores under 100: Laurie Hoeffert 82, Sue Slater 85, Pat Mielke 86, Mary Bach 86, Vita Paukstelis 89, Krystina Kumosz 89, Deb Haman 90, Elaine Dishaw 93, Karen Weiss 93, Cyndi Wilkinson 97, Jean Weber 98, Audrey Helgesen 98, Sherry Pirk 99, Geri Petersen 99
