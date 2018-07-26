Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour No. 11

At Whistling Straits (Irish Course)

Sheboygan

Wednesday

1. Zachary Shawhan, Mount Pleasant, 74

T6. Dayne Schleusner, Burlington, 79

T13. Grant Wininger, Racine, 82

T20. Ryan Fodor, Mount Pleasant, 85

T25. Brayden LoPiccolo, Mount Pleasant, 86

Washington Park Golferettes

9 HOLES

Event: Guess your score

Event winner: Mary Ann Toutant

Class A-Low gross: Diane Kelly, 48 Barb Vanderleest, 48

Class AB-Low gross: Julia Peyton  49

Class B-Low gross: Jane Madisen  58

Class C-Low gross: Terry Yundem 62

Scores under 50: Kelly 48, Vanderleest 48, Peyton 49

Johnson Park Womens Golf Club

Event: Low score on par 4s

Championship Flight-Event winner: Sue Slater. Low gross: Laurie Hoeffert 82

A Flight-Event winners: Cyndi Wilkinson & Deb Haman. Low Gross: Deb Haman 90

B Flight-Event winner: Connie Syslack. Low Gross: Sandy Johnson 102

Scores under 100: Laurie Hoeffert 82, Sue Slater 85, Pat Mielke 86, Mary Bach 86, Vita Paukstelis 89, Krystina Kumosz 89, Deb Haman 90, Elaine Dishaw 93, Karen Weiss 93, Cyndi Wilkinson 97, Jean Weber 98, Audrey Helgesen 98, Sherry Pirk 99, Geri Petersen 99

