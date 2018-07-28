Subscribe for 17¢ / day

2018 MCC Senior Club Championship

Overall gross winner: Paul Lehmann 77

Overall net winner: Robert Payne 69

50-59 gross winner: Paul Lehmann 77

50-59 net winner: John Craig 73

60-69 gross winner: Jim Covelli. 2nd place: Jim Nord 78

60-69 net winner: Bob Payne 69. 2nd place: Al Wallat 70.

70-plus gross winner: Don Klemt 82. 2nd place: Butch Luther 87

70-plus net winner: Russ Carlsen 72. 2nd Place: James Drakulich 74

