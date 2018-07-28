2018 MCC Senior Club Championship
Overall gross winner: Paul Lehmann 77
Overall net winner: Robert Payne 69
50-59 gross winner: Paul Lehmann 77
50-59 net winner: John Craig 73
60-69 gross winner: Jim Covelli. 2nd place: Jim Nord 78
60-69 net winner: Bob Payne 69. 2nd place: Al Wallat 70.
70-plus gross winner: Don Klemt 82. 2nd place: Butch Luther 87
70-plus net winner: Russ Carlsen 72. 2nd Place: James Drakulich 74
