Meadowbrook C.C. Men
Team Event: 3 Net Skins
T1. John Greenwood, Joe Knapton, Bob Riccio, John Ujcich — 3 skins. T1. Dave Durment, Jim Filipek, John Kusters, Paul Mikaelian — 3 skins.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Dave Rost, hole no. 2, 150 yards, par-3, 8-iron, July 25. Witnesses: Rocky Perga, Dr. Ronald Kraus.
Brown's Lake Women
Event: Net score minus putts
Class A — Rosie Chart 50. Class B — Polly Burright 41.
9-hole Event: Net score minus putts
Class A — Bev Berberich 22, Carolyn Bauman 22. Class B — Christine Trask 26. Class C — Margo Crowley 26.
Washington Park Women
Event: Longest drive on hole 3
Class A — Event-Low gross: Alma Alvarez 46. Class AB — Event: Mary Johns. Low gross: Paula Meisner 56. Class B — Event: Carolyn Schilz. Low gross: Sherri Smith 70. Class C — Event: Irene Brug. Low gross: Ann Dekeuster 63.
Commercial League
Baird Financial;3-0
D+D Vacuum;2-1
Rojo's Pub I;2-1
Fountain Hall;1-2
Expert Tax Solutions;1-2
Rojo's Pub II;0-3
Tuesday's results
Fountain Hall 191.6 (Cris Lamar 42-Terry Lamar 34), Rojo's Pub I 177 (Bob Hovey Sr. 42-Rob Klemp 33).
Expert Tax Solutions 207 (Roy Klemp 52-34), D+D Vacuum 210.8 (Scott Krevanek 50-Shaunte Stills 34).
Rojo's Pub II 178 (Tom Larson 41-27), Baird Financial 175 (Alex Rosenquist 39-Tom Beck 31).
