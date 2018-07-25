Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Meadowbrook C.C. Men

Team Event: 3 Net Skins

T1. John Greenwood, Joe Knapton, Bob Riccio, John Ujcich — 3 skins. T1. Dave Durment, Jim Filipek, John Kusters, Paul Mikaelian — 3 skins. 

HOLE-IN-ONE: Dave Rost, hole no. 2, 150 yards, par-3, 8-iron, July 25. Witnesses: Rocky Perga, Dr. Ronald Kraus. 

Brown's Lake Women

Event: Net score minus putts

Class A — Rosie Chart 50. Class B — Polly Burright 41. 

9-hole Event: Net score minus putts

Class A — Bev Berberich 22, Carolyn Bauman 22. Class B — Christine Trask 26. Class C — Margo Crowley 26.

Washington Park Women

Event: Longest drive on hole 3

Class A — Event-Low gross: Alma Alvarez 46. Class AB — Event: Mary Johns. Low gross: Paula Meisner 56. Class B — Event: Carolyn Schilz. Low gross: Sherri Smith 70. Class C — Event: Irene Brug. Low gross: Ann Dekeuster 63.

Commercial League

Baird Financial;3-0

D+D Vacuum;2-1

Rojo's Pub I;2-1

Fountain Hall;1-2

Expert Tax Solutions;1-2

Rojo's Pub II;0-3

Tuesday's results

Fountain Hall 191.6 (Cris Lamar 42-Terry Lamar 34), Rojo's Pub I 177 (Bob Hovey Sr. 42-Rob Klemp 33).

Expert Tax Solutions 207 (Roy Klemp 52-34), D+D Vacuum 210.8 (Scott Krevanek 50-Shaunte Stills 34).

Rojo's Pub II 178 (Tom Larson 41-27), Baird Financial 175 (Alex Rosenquist 39-Tom Beck 31). 

