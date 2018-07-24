Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Shoop Park Ladies

Event: Change 2 Holes to Par

AA Flight — Event-Low gross: Kathy Bardenhagen 42-49. A Flight — Event-Low gross: Debbie Yale 56-66. B Flight — Event-Low gross: Phyllis Szymczak 53-61. C Flight — Event-Low gross: Linda Stowers 53-61.

Meadowbrook C.C. Women

18-Hole Event: Blind Partner; 1 Net Best Ball

T1. Kathy Johnson, Judy Leslie -13. T1. Bonnie Kearney, Claudia Kruas -13. 3. Karen Damrow, Jill Gavigan -8. 4. Cindy Miley, Ali Riccio -5. 

Scores under 100

Bonnie Kearney 87, Chris Oakes 98, Kathy Johnson 98.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments