Shoop Park Ladies
Event: Change 2 Holes to Par
AA Flight — Event-Low gross: Kathy Bardenhagen 42-49. A Flight — Event-Low gross: Debbie Yale 56-66. B Flight — Event-Low gross: Phyllis Szymczak 53-61. C Flight — Event-Low gross: Linda Stowers 53-61.
Meadowbrook C.C. Women
18-Hole Event: Blind Partner; 1 Net Best Ball
T1. Kathy Johnson, Judy Leslie -13. T1. Bonnie Kearney, Claudia Kruas -13. 3. Karen Damrow, Jill Gavigan -8. 4. Cindy Miley, Ali Riccio -5.
Scores under 100
Bonnie Kearney 87, Chris Oakes 98, Kathy Johnson 98.
