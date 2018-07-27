Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Johnson Park Womens Golf Club

9 HOLES

Thursday

Event: Best score on longest four holes 

Class-AA9 Event winner: Connie Kirchner 22. Low gross: Connie Kirchner 43.

Class-A9 Event winners: Elaine Janikian, Leona Hagen, Ronnie Pendell 27. Low gross: Leona Hagen 52

Class-B9 Event winner: Linda Sliwa 30. Low gross: Marilyn Venne 56.

Class-C9 Event winner: Ellie Thompson 30. Low gross: Ellie Thompson 56.

Scores under 50: Connie Kirchner 43, Michele Cretton 49, Laura Fladten 47.

