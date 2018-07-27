Johnson Park Womens Golf Club
9 HOLES
Thursday
Event: Best score on longest four holes
Class-AA9 Event winner: Connie Kirchner 22. Low gross: Connie Kirchner 43.
Class-A9 Event winners: Elaine Janikian, Leona Hagen, Ronnie Pendell 27. Low gross: Leona Hagen 52
Class-B9 Event winner: Linda Sliwa 30. Low gross: Marilyn Venne 56.
Class-C9 Event winner: Ellie Thompson 30. Low gross: Ellie Thompson 56.
Scores under 50: Connie Kirchner 43, Michele Cretton 49, Laura Fladten 47.
