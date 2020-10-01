Local golf: Fox wins Racine County Senior Masters

Dan Fox won the Racine County Senior Masters men's golf tournament, which concluded Sept. 24 at the H.F. Johnson Park course.

The 63-year-old Fox had a first-round score of 75 Sept. 23 at the Ives Grove Golf Links in Sturtevant. He followed that with a 72 the following day.

With a total of 147, Fox won by one stroke over Jeff Lunde (74-74—148). Also finishing in the top six were Todd Dyess (77-75—152), Rick Birdsall (76-78—154) and Ken Tregallis (79-76—155) and Bill Johnson (80-75—155).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0