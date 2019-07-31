{{featured_button_text}}

Commercial League

Second half

Expert Tax Solutions;4-0

Baird Financial;3-1

Yuni's Cafe;2-2

Rojo's Pub I;2-2

Fountain Hall;1-3

Rojo's Pub II;0-4

Tuesday's results

Rojo's Pub I 197 (Mike Westog Jr. 41-32), Fountain Hall 205.2 (Cris Lamar 46-Bob Burden 31)

Expert Tax Solutions 187.6 (Rob Klemp 45-Roy Klemp 31), Rojo's Pub II 210 (John Baranowski 48-Steve Barootian 33)

Baird Financial 202.4 (Dave Standford 53-Tom Beck 35), Yuni's Cafe 206.

Ives Grove Women

Event: Throw out 3 worst holes

18 HOLES

Champ. 18 — Event: Sue Slater 63. Class A — Event: Cyndi Wilkenson 76. Class B — Event: Nancy Evans 115.

Champ. 18 — Net Play Event: Pat Mielke 205. Class A — Net Play Event: Bridget Arkenburg 212. Class B — Net Play Event: Cathy Poulson 218.

Meadowbrook C.C. Ladies

18-Hole Event: Fairways minus putts

A Flight: 1. Kathy Johnson 34. 2. Gina Logic 24. B Flight: 1. Claudia Kraus 24. 2. Cindy Miley 16.

Score under 100

Bonnie Kearney 97.

9-Hole Event: lowest combined score on odd holes

1. (tie) Annette Wilson, Amanda Lawler 30. 3. Sandy Wolter 31.

Washington Park Women

Event: Best scores on 1 & 7

Class A — Event: Marie Seeger, Marilyn Venne, Nancy Larson 16. Low gross: Larson 52. Class B — Event: Mary Johns 19. Low gross: Joyce Klema 61. Class C — Event-low gross: Irene Brug 18-65.

BROWNS LAKE WOMEN

9-Hole League

Event: Low gross on the six par 4's

Class A: Diane Hanson 36. Class B: Barb Warras 39. Class C: Gidget Brown 44.

