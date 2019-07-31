Commercial League
Second half
Expert Tax Solutions;4-0
Baird Financial;3-1
Yuni's Cafe;2-2
Rojo's Pub I;2-2
Fountain Hall;1-3
Rojo's Pub II;0-4
Tuesday's results
Rojo's Pub I 197 (Mike Westog Jr. 41-32), Fountain Hall 205.2 (Cris Lamar 46-Bob Burden 31)
Expert Tax Solutions 187.6 (Rob Klemp 45-Roy Klemp 31), Rojo's Pub II 210 (John Baranowski 48-Steve Barootian 33)
Baird Financial 202.4 (Dave Standford 53-Tom Beck 35), Yuni's Cafe 206.
Ives Grove Women
Event: Throw out 3 worst holes
18 HOLES
Champ. 18 — Event: Sue Slater 63. Class A — Event: Cyndi Wilkenson 76. Class B — Event: Nancy Evans 115.
Champ. 18 — Net Play Event: Pat Mielke 205. Class A — Net Play Event: Bridget Arkenburg 212. Class B — Net Play Event: Cathy Poulson 218.
Meadowbrook C.C. Ladies
18-Hole Event: Fairways minus putts
A Flight: 1. Kathy Johnson 34. 2. Gina Logic 24. B Flight: 1. Claudia Kraus 24. 2. Cindy Miley 16.
Score under 100
Bonnie Kearney 97.
9-Hole Event: lowest combined score on odd holes
1. (tie) Annette Wilson, Amanda Lawler 30. 3. Sandy Wolter 31.
Washington Park Women
Event: Best scores on 1 & 7
Class A — Event: Marie Seeger, Marilyn Venne, Nancy Larson 16. Low gross: Larson 52. Class B — Event: Mary Johns 19. Low gross: Joyce Klema 61. Class C — Event-low gross: Irene Brug 18-65.
BROWNS LAKE WOMEN
9-Hole League
Event: Low gross on the six par 4's
Class A: Diane Hanson 36. Class B: Barb Warras 39. Class C: Gidget Brown 44.
