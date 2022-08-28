 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local golf for Aug. 29

Meadowbrook C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Dan Lenczner, 11th hole, 160 yards, using 7-iron. Witnesses: Ben Cupertino, John Knuteson, Paul Oswianny.

