Local golf for Aug. 29

Meadowbrook C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Dan Lenczner, 11th hole, 160 yards, using 7-iron. Witnesses: Ben Cupertino, John Knuteson, Paul Oswianny.
Ives Grove G.L.
Four rounds of golf were not enough to determine a champion in this week’s Wisconsin State Open.
The summer of Racine’s Norah Roberts continued Tuesday with another big tournament victory.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting a great bounce on the 17th hole that set up a short birdie and led to a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings.
YORKVILLE — The storms predicted for Sunday didn’t materialize over Ives Grove Golf Links.
The defending champion is not playing in the Racine County Men’s Open this year.
